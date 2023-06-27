IWS: Diversified Mid-Cap Value ETF Suitable For Long-Term Growth Investors

Bim

By Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

Launched by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in most cases invests in value stocks of less sought-after segments of the economy. It generated impressive total returns over the long run. Its investment strategy might be helpful to generate steady price growth because of the high growth potential of those value stocks. However, those stocks are not dividend paymasters, and for obvious reasons, IWS also generates a very low yield. Moreover, not investing in large-cap stocks and stocks from sought-after segments may hurt this fund during a bullish market condition. When more and more funds flow into the market, they tend to invest mostly in renowned large-cap sought-after stocks.

IWS Generates Consistent Low Yield, High Total Return Over the Long Run

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is an exchange traded fund that invests in a large pool of mid-cap value stocks from diversified sectors within the US market. With a huge asset under management of $13.57 billion, and expense ratio of only 0.23 percent, this fund is one of the most tracked funds. Its portfolio turnover ratio of 21 percent is on the lower side. The fund tracks the performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (RMCCV) and uses representative sampling techniques to create its portfolio. IWS's portfolio at present holds a total of 696 stocks from diversified sectors. RMCCV measures the performance of the mid-cap value sector of the U.S. equity market, as defined by Russell. The fund was formed on July 17, 2001, and for the past 22 years, it has been paying quarterly dividends on a continuous basis. However, this fund generates a low yield. Annual average yield during the past 8 years was only 2 percent. Whereas, total return has been impressive in the long run. Between 2016 and 2021, this fund generated an annual average total return of 13.4 percent.

IWS's Top Investment in Financial Sector Doesn't Include any Banking Stocks

Significant investments by iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF provide a very interesting picture. The fund didn't go for usual stocks from the financial sector. Its top 12 investments included insurance brokers - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW); life & health insurance providers - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU); property & casualty insurance provider - The Allstate Corporation (ALL); multi-line insurance service provider - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), consumer finance firm - Discover Financial Services (DFS); transaction processing firm - Global Payments Inc. (GPN); and a few renowned asset management and custody banks - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), State Street Corporation (STT) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). Barring the asset management and custody banks, no other company is very well-known. Also, interesting to note that this list doesn't include any global or regional commercial banks.

Relatively Larger Investments Were Made in Stocks from Industrial Sector

Significant investments by iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF made significantly larger investments in stocks from industrial sectors. It invested between 0.3 percent and 0.65 percent of its AUM in 15 stocks - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), PACCAR Inc (PCAR), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), AMETEK, Inc. (AME), Cummins Inc. (CMI), Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Fortive Corporation (FTV), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Dover Corporation (DOV), Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). These stocks, however, are relatively known ones and are being sought after.

IWS's Technology Portfolio Doesn't Include those Highly Sought After Stocks

IWS's top investments (investing more than 0.3 percent of its AUM) consist of a good number of information technology and healthcare stocks. List of technology stocks includes internet services and infrastructure provider - VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN), solar module manufacturer - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR); electronic component provider - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and Corning Incorporated (GLW); communication equipment manufacturer - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI); technology hardware manufacturer - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE). Again, the list doesn't include any application and system software developers, data processing and outsourcing services providers, or technology consulting and services companies. Also missing are the e-commerce giants and digital infrastructure developers.

Top Investments in Healthcare Doesn't Include any Pharmaceutical Stock

Significant investments in the healthcare stocks included biotechnology giants Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN); healthcare equipment manufacturers - STERIS plc (STE) and Hologic, Inc. (HOLX); healthcare distributors - Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO); healthcare technology company - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) and healthcare services provider - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH). Again the list does not include the most popular pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Also missing are life sciences tools and services companies. Together, all these four sectors account for a little over 50 percent of the entire portfolio of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. Weighted average price to earnings (PE) of this portfolio is 14.85.

Diversified Mid-Cap Value Stocks had a Strong Price Growth Over Long Run

The above-mentioned information technology and healthcare stocks had a decent price performance over the past five years. Barring GLW, HPE, BIIB, BMRN, all other stocks registered a price growth between 30 and 250 percent. Past 12 months were also quite good for these stocks, as barring STE and LH all other stocks registered strong price growth. However, the absence of most sought-after technology stocks belonging from system software developers, and technology consulting and services companies might lead to lower returns for its investors. These stocks, along with the e-commerce stocks, are not dividend paymasters, but generate huge returns when the sector is on an upward trend. However, the good thing about the absence of such stocks is that the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF will have a lower volatility.

The same holds true for banking, medical devices, and pharmaceutical stocks. These three segments have multiple large-cap stocks that pay steady dividends, as well as are highly volatile. These stocks are the backbone of any equity market and irrespective of market condition, investors prefer to park their money on these stocks. Absence of banking stocks did have some impacts on IWS's financial portfolio. Half of those 12 financial stocks mentioned above were able to register a price growth over the past five years. Those stocks were AJG, KKR, DFS, WTW, HIG, and AFL. The same set of stocks was only able to register double-digit price growth over the past 12 months.

Unique Stocks in IWS's Top Investments Make it an Interesting Portfolio to Track

When it comes to industrial stocks, IWS's stock selection has been exceptionally good. Barring FTV, WAB, LUV, all other stocks registered a price growth between 75 and 600 percent over the past five years. Again, over the past 12 months, except LUV, all other stocks grew between 15 to 150 percent. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has invested a lot in industrial stocks, which is a bit unusual. Generally, funds don't invest a large chunk of their assets in this sector, as these stocks are mostly old-economy stocks, have less volatility, and also low returns. But, I am optimistic about this strategy because I believe that as the economies all over the world start recovering and coming back to the growth path, there will be higher demand for industrial products. Due to technological innovation, mid-cap industrial firms will also start posting high growth, as their revenues and incomes keep on increasing.

To sum up, IWS's top investments in mid-cap stocks in those sectors have performed really well. Going forward, I don't expect these stocks to generate some exceptionally high price growth. But, at the same time, I don't find any reason why they won't be able to keep the momentum going. Mid-cap stocks are expected to generate steady growth over the long run, and IWS won't be an exception. I'll be looking forward to stocks from these above-mentioned sectors, especially from financial and industrial sectors due to the unique selection of stocks from these two sectors. Information technology and healthcare stocks included in the portfolio are also unique in nature and are expected to generate steady growth. However, they are too few in number.

Investment Thesis

BlackRock Fund Advisors' managed iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF invests in value stocks of mostly less sought-after segments of the economy. It invests more than half of its assets in often overlooked sub-segments from four sectors - information technology, financial, industrial, and healthcare; and the top investments from those sectors have performed exceptionally well over the past five years, as well as over the past one year. Although I don't expect these stocks to generate some exceptionally high price growth, I don't find any reason why these stocks won't be able to keep the momentum going.

However, those stocks are not dividend paymaster, and for obvious reasons, IWS also is a low-yielding ETF. Moreover, the absence of most sought-after large-cap stocks might lead to lower returns, in case the overall market catches on to a bullish trend. But, IWS's total return has been impressive over the long run. Moreover, it has been consistently paying quarterly dividends. Weighted average PE and current discount to its NAV also suggests that the fund is not overvalued. In my opinion, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is a relatively good option for long-term growth-seeking investors, and they should hold on. However, income-seeking investors should stay away from this ETF.