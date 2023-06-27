Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CECO Environmental: Cleaning Up And Growing Up

Jun. 27, 2023 11:19 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • CECO Environmental continues to grow and transform its business, with two recent acquisitions and a strong Q1 result.
  • The company has raised its full-year 2023 guidance, expecting revenue to exceed $485 million and adjusted EBITDA to exceed $50 million.
  • With buy ratings across the board and a record backlog, CECO is likely to outperform in the coming years, despite potential risks from a severe recession or macroeconomic uncertainty.

Aerial View of Refinery in La Marque, TX

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

While the overall stock market continues to vacillate between bullish and bearish sentiment over concerns about ongoing inflation and continued rate increases from the Federal Reserve, one company has been quietly growing and transforming the business

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

CECO balanced approach

CECO Q123 earnings presentation

Table Description automatically generated

CECO Q123 presentation

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Seeking Alpha

raising guidance

CECO Q1 presentation

CECO Growth grades

Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

CECO chart

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.2K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CECO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.