halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

While the overall stock market continues to vacillate between bullish and bearish sentiment over concerns about ongoing inflation and continued rate increases from the Federal Reserve, one company has been quietly growing and transforming the business to take advantage of opportunities for expansion. I last covered CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) back in November 2022 when I described their ability to grow the business despite the fears of a coming recession. In that article, I mentioned that the company has been executing very successfully on a turnaround plan over the past couple of years despite macroeconomic pressures. I rated the stock a Strong Buy at that time when it was trading for less than $12.

Seeking Alpha

Now at the end of June, and after reporting a strong Q1 result, the stock still trades at a very reasonable forward P/E of about 17.5x and is positioned to continue growing the business after completing two recent acquisitions. After reporting record Q1 revenues and record backlog, the company again raised guidance for the year (the second time since Q422). I continue to rate CECO a Strong Buy at the current price of $12.81 as of market close on June 26.

The company updated its expected full year 2023 guidance to reflect revenue to exceed $485 million, up at least 15 percent year over year, from a previous range of $460 to $485 million. The company also updated its expected full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $50 million, up more than 18 percent year over year, from a previous range of $45 to $50 million.

Growth via Acquisitions

With two acquisitions completed in the first half of 2023, including Wakefield Acoustics in January followed by Transcend Solutions in April, the company has now closed six deals in the past 18 months. The Wakefield deal expanded their presence in Industrial Air and noise abatement, while the Transcend deal provides additional revenues from the Energy Transition segment. CECO is transforming the business to deliver balanced growth across multiple, diverse markets as illustrated in this slide from the Q123 earnings presentation.

CECO Q123 earnings presentation

While CECO had worked with Transcend for more than 7 years prior to the acquisition as a partner/supplier of filtration and separation solutions, the company expects to more than double revenues over the next 3 years as explained by CECO CEO Todd Gleason in the press release announcing the deal.

"Transcend checks all the boxes for CECO when we evaluate strategic acquisitions and where to deploy our capital. Transcend provides differentiated, high-value advanced solutions to a broad set of markets and applications. The company has the potential to double revenue in a three-year period when plugged into the existing CECO network of global customers and locations. Transcend improves our short-cycle and long-cycle mix and has highly accretive operating margins. And finally, we have completed this transaction with very attractive pricing based on both a trailing and forward basis."

The Transcend acquisition closed on April 3, 2023, so any additional revenues will not likely be recognized until after Q2 results are reported, but clearly the opportunity exists for growth to continue in the energy transition part of the portfolio, which represents about 30% of overall revenues.

Q1 Results and Financial Performance

The Q123 report included $146M in new orders, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of orders booked exceeding $100M and resulting in TTM orders booked of $512M leading to a record backlog for the company. Record Q1 revenues of $113M were reported which represents YOY revenue growth of 22% and the highest Q1 revenues reported in company history. The transformation that has been underway since 2020 is clearly illustrated in this slide from the Q1 earnings presentation.

CECO Q123 presentation

Gross profit for the quarter was $34.9M, also a record for Q1 gross profit $ and represents a gross margin of 31%. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.7M, up 2% YOY, however, the Q122 quarter was higher due to an insurance settlement that was recognized in that quarter. When removed, the EBITDA was improved by 50 to 75 bps over Q122. When looking at the TTM adjusted EBITDA of $42.5M, the increase was about 48% YOY. Free cash flow was negative ($14.5M) in the quarter due to timing of accounts receivables and the use of cash for acquisitions and working capital as explained by CEO Gleason on the earnings call transcript.

Given the timing of accounts receivables and our need to build some inventory, our working capital growth, resulted in a use of cash in Q1. We expect cash receipts to be very strong in the coming quarters, delivering a very good total year free cash flow, reflecting the seasonal nature of project deliveries and cash flow generation.

Gross margins are expected to increase even more with the recent acquisitions, improved productivity, and record backlog to levels approaching 33% to 35% or higher. Historically, gross margins have averaged at around 33% so the expected growth represents a nice jump from current levels. That improvement along with double-digit sales growth over the next several years should result in 15% EBITDA growth by 2025 or so based on comments made during the earnings call.

Ratings and Outlook

With Buy ratings across the board from SA Analysts, Wall Street, and the SA Quant system, there is no doubt that this growth stock is likely to outperform over the coming years with a record backlog, improving margins, tailwinds from Industrial Air, Industrial Water, and Energy Transition markets, along with significant infrastructure investments across the globe.

Seeking Alpha

There is some risk to the business if a severe recession does happen later this year or in 2024, but even if some financial tightening does occur, much of their business is fairly recession resistant. This slide from the Q1 presentation illustrates the raised 2023 full year outlook and reasons why the strong growth is likely to continue.

CECO Q1 presentation

The Quant rating system gives CECO an A+ for Growth and I believe that it deserves such a rating given their growth trajectory and successful business transformation that has been occurring over the past several years. With the recent acquisitions that have yet to impact the bottom line, I feel that the stock is very undervalued at the current price and could easily double over the next 2 to 3 years.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus revenue revisions have been steadily moving upwards with 5 upward revisions over the past 3 months, and EPS revisions are likely to be revised upwards as well. Current EPS estimates indicate 35% YOY growth in 2024 and another 14% YOY growth in 2025, however, those estimates most likely do not take the Transcend deal into account. I expect that after the Q2 earnings report we will see additional upward EPS revisions.

Seeking Alpha

Although the stock price has risen by more than 100% over the past year, I can easily envision the price doubling again over the next 2 to 3 years. However, with a small market cap of only about $440M and relatively light trading volume, there could be some volatility in the price action in the short term. If you are considering starting a new position in CECO stock, it may be wise to watch the price action to see if it pulls back below $12 again, especially if the broader market retreats over the coming weeks. My expectation is that the price will shoot up again after they report Q2 results, but until then there could be an opportunity to “buy the dip” if that should occur.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and Opportunities

The greatest risk to the stock price at the current time in my opinion is based on what happens to the broader global economy, and especially the US economy. With the Fed still talking about raising rates and inflation still elevated, there will be some aversion to investing in growth stocks due to the uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic conditions. Often, small cap stocks like CECO get caught up in the mindset of “selling before the crash” even though the fundamentals speak to a solid growth opportunity. There is no guarantee that the Q2 report will be as glowingly remarkable as the Q1 results suggest, but in my experience the trend is your friend, and I would say that the probability of a strong Q2 report is in your favor.

If I am wrong and the stock tanks even with a solid report, do not be dismayed as it is likely to recover as it did after the Q1 report when the stock price plummeted by as much as -10% the day of the report, followed by a jump in price a few days later. All in all, I believe that CECO is on the right track for a solid long-term growth opportunity that is well positioned for the growing investments in environmental cleanup technologies that it provides to customers across the globe.