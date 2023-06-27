Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Origin Materials Rallies On Plant Startup News, Shares Remain A Buy

Jun. 27, 2023 11:24 AM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Origin Materials, Inc. has started commercial operations at its chloromethyl furfural plant, the first in the world to develop the chemical building block at a commercial scale.
  • The firm expects to generate significant revenue soon, with its Origin 1 plant and substantial revenue and earnings from its Origin 2+ plants in later years.
  • Despite a bearish technical outlook, the growth potential for Origin Materials remains compelling, with strategic partnerships, offtake agreements, and licensing revenue expected to generate better cash flow in the future.
  • I outline key price levels to watch ahead of its July shareholders meeting and August earnings report.

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

The Materials sector has been among a trio of areas leading the S&P 500 (SP500) higher this month. Along with Discretionary and Industrials, the cyclical space has finally attracted buyers after a prolonged tough stretch relative to the growth-heavy S&P

Materials Helping To Lift Stocks In June

Koyfin Charts

Adjusted EBITDA Seen Rising Big Later This Decade

Origin Materials

Origin: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

ORGN: Modest P/B, But A Lack of Profitability Casts Shade On Valuation Confidence

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

ORGN: Bearish Breakdown Under $4.50, Resistance Into the Low $5s

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

