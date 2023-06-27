Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital One: Why I Sold And Downgraded To Hold

Summary

  • Capital One Financial has seen a strong upward revaluation of its shares in the past three months, but now has limited upside, in my opinion.
  • The bank has benefited from favorable deposit momentum in the first quarter which defied broader industry trends. Capital One Financial also has a high insured deposit share of 78%.
  • I am downgrading Capital One Financial from strong buy to hold, as other regional banks offer stronger total return potential and materially higher dividend yields.

New York City - 28 January 2017: Facade of Capital One Bank Midtown Manhattan location. Large Capital One Bank logo on the exterior, street view. No people. Sunny day.

Heather Shimmin

I recommended Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) as a speculative buy at the end of March in my work: Buy The Bank Panic. While I still like the bank's strong liquidity coverage ratio and the fact that

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

Source: Capital One Financial

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 11:31 AM
Premium
Comments (5.02K)
$COF article was very good, but having owned it since it was 47.00, I’m not abt to abandon ship. I feel that management has a handle on the current state of the economy and what it’s clientele are going to require now and the next 5 yrs
