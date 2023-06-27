Nicholas Ward On Preparing For A Bear Market

lenalir

TLDR preamble: I'll be up front about this…if you're looking for a hot take or a hot stock pick, this probably isn't the article for you. Below, I'll be discussing asset allocation and cash management. These are both very important aspects of being a successful investor; however, I'll be the first to admit, this can be a boring subject to discuss.

Despite the title of this piece, I want to make one thing clear right off the bat: I am not a bear right now.

Looking at the market through a broad lens, I think we can continue to grind higher.

I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the S&P 500 (SPY) close the year in the 4,500-4,600 range.

And honestly, if we made new all-time highs north of 4,800 that wouldn't surprise me either.

If I had to guess, I'd say that we post-COVID-19 lows have already been made.

Outside of a black swan event, I don't see any reason why the market should trade back down to the 3,500 area.

Now, I could easily be wrong here. I'll be the first to admit that.

In general, I've never been all that interested in attempting to make macro predictions for the stock market because frankly put, it's impossible to do so.

The reason that I'm always overweight equities is because over the long-term, the U.S. stock market has always trended up and to the right on the stock chart.

I suspect that over the long-term, that trend will remain intact.

I'm certainly not willing to make bearish bets on American ingenuity and innovation.

And I'm also not interested in trying to time short-term dips in the market.

I'm content to maintain my overweight allocation towards stocks and honestly, I don't ever expect for that to change.

But, I also think it's a great idea to hedge my bets a bit and put in work ahead of time to prepare for the next bear market (because inevitably, the market will sell-off again at some point in time).

Eventually, another bear market will occur.

We all know this.

No one knows when it will happen, or how deep the markets will sell-off, but nothing lasts forever (including even the strongest secular bull market rallies).

Preparing for bear markets enables me to sleep well at night with my overweight equity exposure.

Also, I've made a lot of money in the past by putting cash to work while the market is headed lower and since money doesn't grow on the trees in my yard, I have to take steps ahead of time to give myself that opportunity once bear markets arise.

As the old saying goes, one should be fearful while others are greedy and greedy while others are fearful.

Right now, I don't think we're seeing exuberance or a huge bubble in the markets (in the broader sense, at least; there are always individual stocks that have been pushed up to irrational levels by bullish momentum).

And therefore, I'm not in a hurry to build up my bear market cash reserve.

But, after allocating so much cash to the market during the last couple of years as stocks sold off more than 25% from their all-time highs, it's time for me to start thinking about replenishing my cash position.

The S&P 500 has crossed up above the -10% threshold (from its prior all-time highs).

That was a signal to me.

And as it approaches that -5% threshold and even potentially new all-time highs, I want to have a plan in place to begin building cash.

Before, when I would build up cash, it was basically doomed to provide minuscule yields.

Thankfully today is much different.

It's much easier for me to add money to my cash position now than it ever has been in the past since cash equivalents (short-term bonds and money market accounts) provide yields of roughly 5% these days.

So, with all of that being said, let's talk about my strategy for building cash without disrupting my passive income stream and my plans for that cash moving forward.

Nick's Bear Market Buckets

For those who haven't followed along in the past, here's my strategy for capitalizing on broad market sell-offs…

I create what I call "bear market buckets" that have predetermined sizes and investment triggers which ensure that I have adequate funds to invest during sell-offs and a plan that prohibits fear from creeping into the equation and preventing me from capitalizing on the rare opportunities that bear markets provide.

Each bucket is equal to roughly 1% of my total portfolio value.

There are 8 buckets in total.

I feel pretty comfortable with a high single digit cash position target coming into a bear market.

I could imagine myself becoming even more aggressive here, bolstering my cash stake up to the 10%-12% area if I ever believe that the macro bubble is getting too large; however, that's a bridge that I'll cross in the future if/when the equate-weight S&P 500 multiple rises up to levels that seem silly to me.

Each of these 1% buckets will be deployed into stocks at set bear market levels: -10%, -15%, -20%, -25%, -30%, -35%, -40%, and -45% on the S&P 500 (down from its prior all-time intraday highs).

Historically spelling, -45%+ declines are extraordinarily rare, so I don't feel compelled to plan for much deeper crashes than that.

If the market ever falls 50% or more, I will rely on my dividend income stream and personal savings to continue to build my share counts at those levels.

The main point of this plan is to ensure that I don't get greedy and use up my dry powder during sell-offs too early.

During the last couple of bear markets I saw subscribers get antsy and allocate all of their savings to the market when it was down by 10%, 15%, 20%, etc.

And I understood why…after a long bull market run, a double digit sell-off like that can look pretty attractive.

But, I also saw those same subscribers come to regret their decisions, and even start to experience stress and anxiety, as markets sank lower, making them feel helpless.

Years ago I took steps to avoid this regret and the system has worked out nicely.

During the most recent sell-off the market's didn't quite make it down to the -30% level. And therefore, I'm still sitting on my -30%, -35%, -40%, and -45% bear market buckets.

But, I was fortunate enough to take advantage of the post-COVID dip, allocating my -10%, -15%, -20%, and -25% buckets to the market, picking up blue chip stocks trading at significant discounts to their historical averages.

It was easy to wear a contrarian hat and buy into the dip because I knew that I had more dry powder left on hand in case markets continued to fall.

And do I regret not allocating 100% of my funds towards the market right at the 3,500 lows? Of course not.

There's never any way to know when the market will bottom (or top, for that matter).

Looking back, I couldn't be happier with my decision to buy those beaten down stocks with many of them up double and even triple digits in a relatively short amount of time.

Rather than beating myself up about not buymore more shares, I'm simply pleased about the bargains that I was able to pick up with my bear market funds in recent years…and thankful that I was able to navigate that period of time in a stress-free manner.

And now that the market has risen back towards its prior highs, I need to start rebuilding the buckets that I spent.

What's more, my portfolio is much larger now than it was 3 years ago, so I also need to bolster the weightings of my remaining buckets to account for my larger total portfolio size.

In recent weeks, I've come up with my plan to do so.

How I Plan To Build Up Cash

Now that markets have rallied back up to within 10% of all-time highs, it's time for me to start rebuilding the buckets that I spent during the last sell-off.

There are several reasonable ways to do this…

I could do it quickly by selling overvalued shares (there's absolutely nothing wrong with buying low and selling high); however, this would add to my already high tax burden for 2023 (due to my Apple sale a few months ago) and therefore, I'm not looking to go down this route.

Instead, I plan to divert a portion of my monthly savings towards my cash position so long as the market rally remains in place.

As I recently noted in a portfolio review article, my household's monthly savings rate is approximately 37.5% (of our post-tax take home pay).

Throughout the bear market, this has enabled me to allocate significant amounts of cash towards beaten down stocks. And during a bull market, it's going to allow me to rebuild my bear market buckets in a steady fashion.

While the S&P 500 is trading within the -10% and -5% range (from prior intraday highs) I will allocate 20% of my monthly savings to rebuilding bear market buckets.

In the S&P 500 rallies up to within 5% of its all-time highs, I will begin to allocate 50% of my monthly savings to rebuilding my bear market buckets.

And, if the S&P 500 hits all-time highs and continues to rally higher, I will allocate 50% of my monthly savings plus 50% of my monthly dividend income (which is typically selectively reinvested) towards my bear market buckets.

In the event that we hover between the -10% and -5% thresholds, it will take me approximately 28 months to rebuild my cash position.

If we cross up above that -5% threshold, triggering the 50% cash accumulation rate, then it will take me approximately 11 months to rebuild my cash position.

And once we start making new all-time highs and I begin to build the bear market buckets with dividends, I will replenish my bear market buckets in approximately 8 months.

These are time periods that I am happy with.

I don't want to turn the investment spigot off completely. Doing so would hurt the compounding potential of my income stream. I always want to be buying stocks, so I don't have plans to reduce my monthly investments to $0.00 (there's always something on sale). In general, bull markets can last years and years so there's a good chance that if the market continues to rally, I will have my bear market cash in place before the next broad market sell-off.

How to Refill My Buckets

When I am allocating cash towards refilling my bear market buckets, I plan to start at the top and work my way down to the bottom.

Once we hit new all-time highs, I will immediately upshift my existing unspent buckets to refill the spent buckets.

In other words, the -30%, -35%, -40%, and -45% buckets that I'm currently sitting on today will become my -10%, -15%, -20%, and -25% buckets.

Then I will use all of the cash that I'm allocating towards my bear market fund to refill the lower buckets until I have all 8 ready to go once again.

Lastly, I should note, that since my portfolio is much larger today than it was a few years ago when I began putting these bear market buckets to work, I will have to top-off each of them to account for my larger total portfolio value.

In other words, 1% of my 2020 portfolio is not the same thing as 1% of my 2023 portfolio.

And as the market marches higher, these 1% buckets will continue to grow.

This will require constantly monitoring throughout the remainder of the current bull market. But, that's a process that I'm happy to track because I know that maintaining those 1% buckets allows me to sleep well at night.

Conclusion

In general, the reason that so many people underperform in the stock market is that they aren't willing to buy into major weaknesses.

When stocks are selling off and it seems like the sky is falling, some people turn super defensive and are unwilling to allocate cash towards risk assets.

But history has shown, time and again, that these are the exact moments that fortunes are most likely to be made (when you buy irrationally cheap stocks, not only do you benefit from abnormally high dividend yields and future fundamental growth, but also, the prospects of multiple expansion via mean reversion once market sentiment shifts).

To be a successful investor you have to figure out a way to overcome the irrational impulses created by fear and greed.

Falling prey to emotion is human nature. I get it. But, having a plan in place before the proverbial s&%! hits the fan makes it easier to avoid fear and minimize regrets.

In the immortal words of Iron Mike Tyson, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

That's what a market crash is to most investors…a punch to the face…or the gut…or wherever you're most sensitive and insecure.

There is no hope of reacting well to that situation unless you've put in a lot of work beforehand to prepare for it.

And that's what this article is all about.

Years ago I came up with this plan and it has worked for me during the post pandemic weakness.

It's a relatively simple one, but it has enabled me to invest in stocks throughout bear market periods in a relatively stress-free way.

I know there are a lot of numbers and percentages being discussed here, which can make a piece like this fairly dry.

Hopefully that wasn't the case - but even so, like I said at the top, this is a very important aspect of portfolio management that I think far too many people overlook.

In the comment section below I look forward to hearing about your cash position management strategy throughout both bull and bear markets.