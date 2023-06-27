Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments: A Chip Stock To Own For The Long Term

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Much of the semiconductor industry is facing a slowdown. That includes Texas Instruments Incorporated.
  • I believe the company is well positioned for long-term success despite the present headwinds.
  • I appreciate management's unrelenting focus on shareholder value creation and its aversion to hype.
Texas Instruments Inc (TI) HQ in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I've been a long-time investor in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), having held shares since 2016 and adding periodically to that position on dips. The company has richly rewarded its loyal shareholders.

But while Texas Instruments has been

Chart
Data by YCharts

TXN Long-term metrics

TXN Long-term metrics (Corporate presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.96K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

wokingfoo profile picture
wokingfoo
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (346)
Excellent management. Their strategy and execution is based on where the business will be in 5 or 10 years. Currently they are building more factories (one of them being a former Micron factory) so that they have enough capacity for double the current revenue. I have been a shareholder since 2021, and slowly accumulating.
PadreSooner profile picture
PadreSooner
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (437)
Good article, I like TXN’s focus on doing what they do well and not straying too far from their success. I have starter positions in both TXN and DEO, and looking to add to them over time. Ian, I know you like and cover both businesses. Wonder if you have a preference based on current valuation between DEO and TXN? Which do you think has a longer growth runway?
C
Chalmus0
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (2.2K)
Nice article, and agree 100% about TXN. I have been long for about 7 years now, and they are one of my absolute favorite stocks in my portfolio. I love that they aren't flashy and focus on being profitable and rewarding shareholders.

The other stock that reminds me a lot of TXN is ITW. Completely different industry (industrial), but another one of those stocks/companies that flies under the radar but is just absolutely outstanding in creating shareholder value. Out of curiosity I just ran a backtest from 1988 until today, and a portfolio of those 2 stocks with dividends reinvested and no rebalancing would be 55% ITW and 45% TXN, so almost equal performance, and it would have returns about triple the SP500.

Anyway, thanks for the article!
