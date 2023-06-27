Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heritage Commerce: Significantly Oversold Following The U.S. Regional Bank Crisis

Jun. 27, 2023 11:39 AM ETHeritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
19 Followers

Summary

  • Heritage Commerce remains oversold compared to its peers due to the US regional banking crisis, making it a potential long-term value recovery play.
  • Despite the downturn in HTBK's stock, the bank has shown minimal unrealized losses on the balance sheet and a strong capitalization position.
  • Management insiders have been buying shares of HTBK, indicating their positive outlook on the stock, and sell-side analysts are targeting a potential uplift of 33% from the current price.

Outside view of a bank with American flag

sshepard

Investment Thesis

I believe that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is oversold year-to-date compared to bank peers following the regional banking crisis in March, and is worth a long-term value recovery play. The collapse of regional banks such as Silicon Valley

HTBK & KBW Normalized 2023

HTBK & KBW Normalized 2023 (Bloomberg)

HTBK & KBW Normalized 2022-2023

HTBK & KBW Normalized 2022-2023 (Bloomberg)

P/E Ratio Valuation

P/E Ratio Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Relative Valuation Peers

Relative Valuation Peers (Bloomberg)

Management Transactions

Management Transactions (Bloomberg)

Top 10 Shareholders

Top 10 Shareholders (Bloomberg)

HTBK Analyst Forecasts

HTBK Analyst Forecasts (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
19 Followers
12 years experience in Financial Services in London, and currently working at a Private Equity firm. CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

