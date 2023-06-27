Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Core Molding Technologies: Strategic Acquisitions Fostering Stable Growth

Jun. 27, 2023 11:49 AM ETCore Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)
Summary

  • Core Molding Technologies demonstrates financial strength with a market capitalization of $183.98 million and a 12% return on invested capital.
  • The company has experienced significant growth in earnings and revenues, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past three years.
  • Despite being currently overvalued, Core Molding is well-positioned for long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and a robust balance sheet.
  • I believe the company's acquisition strategy will stabilize revenues and expand margins in the long term.

Injection moulding machine

TongTa

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) has exemplified rapid share price growth over the past few years. I believe that the company is currently a hold because even though the company has a strong ROIC, solid earnings and guidance, and a resilient balance

Core Molding Overview

Core Molding Overview (Core Molding Technologies)

Core Molding P/E GAAP Compared to Industry Peers 1Y

Core Molding P/E GAAP Compared to Industry Peers 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

Share Performance

Share Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Estimates

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Core Molding Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Core Molding Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

Analyst Consensus (TradingView)

Financial Position

Financial Position (Alpha Spread)

Interest Coverage

Interest Coverage (Alpha Spread)

Solvency Ratios

Solvency Ratios (Alpha Spread)

Cost of Equity

Cost of Equity (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

WACC Calculation

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Sensitivity Analysis

Sensitivity Analysis (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Core Molding Growth Through Acquisitions

Core Molding Growth Through Acquisitions (Investor Presentation)

