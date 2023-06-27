Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: Cash Rolls In

Jun. 27, 2023
Long Player
Summary

  • "It cannot happen" does not exist here.
  • The SL Green Realty Corp. stock price reaction today, June 26, clearly indicates that negative sentiment went way overboard.
  • The contrarian investment attributes of a stock price heading down and a threat of another dividend cut were all in place before today.
  • The market often fails to differentiate between quality, just like it does not value good management.
  • The debt rating and interest rates actually paid indicate that bankruptcy fears in the future were way off a realistic assumption.
NYC Cityscape at Sunset

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on June 26, 2023.)

When it comes to market bottoms, investors need to look for "it cannot happen" time and time again. That negative sentiment tells you that a stock has very

SL Green Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

SL Green Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website June 26, 2023)

SL Green 2023 Guidance From Investor Day Presentation

ance From Investor Day Presentation (SL Green Investor Day Presentation For 2023 Plans)

Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. .

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

rjlehmann
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (50)
For many years SL Green’s preferred stock has been the foundation of investment portfolios I manage. Through the housing crisis it was a rock. But this time it has dropped to a point where the yield would seem to reflect a company in very deep trouble. It was troubling for sure. And the most recent seeking alpha post talking about insolvency was very disturbing. But as this post points out this is in fact the great company I have had faith in these many years. The preferred is still a bargain but I suspect will return to par slowly as reality overcomes unwarranted negativism.
JHHAlpha
JHHAlpha
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (3.94K)
@rjlehmann Buy low, and sell high. Exaggerated pessimism, and exaggerated optimism provide the best opportunities for investing and trading.
