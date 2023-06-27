Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

When it comes to market bottoms, investors need to look for "it cannot happen" time and time again. That negative sentiment tells you that a stock has very likely reached its low point and that Mr. Market is gunning for even more lows. Predictions of zero abound everywhere. Bankruptcy in the future is a possibility. Recovery is not a consideration. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is the poster child for this negative sentiment.

That stock price chart shown above is an investor's nightmare. Just about any technician would tell you that the trend is down, and it is going to continue down "forever" at the present time. There has even been warnings on the Seeking Alpha website about yet another dividend cut from time to time for good measure.

Until, of course, it does not. So, when management announced today that another key part of the budget was executed, the reaction of the stock shown above to the sale of an interest in the 245 Park Place building was predictable. Clearly, the market had nothing but negative news in mind. Mr. Market was sure anything like that joint venture was not possible.

If you look back in the Seeking Alpha stock price history, this was a $70 (roughly) stock during normal times. But the worries clearly put some of the best real estate in the United States (not just NYC but the whole country) in the same boat as lesser locations. The stock market has done that time and again. This is what makes a good contrarian opportunity.

Debt

Note that the market likewise ignored a $500 million refinancing announcement in April, probably because the market believed it was not significant enough. Quality always makes a difference. Mr. Market will come around to that notion sooner or later. Usually later. You as an investor can invest on the idea that quality makes a difference sooner to take full advantage of Mr. Market (when he gets there later).

Back in 2022, Fitch (for example) dropped the debt ratings of SL Green to BBB- with a negative outlook. Never mind that the company did not have all that much debt due. Therefore, it would take some time of continued high interest rates to affect the company.

Even then, management was going to just have to sit there and do nothing for this to happen. Bad things generally happen when management chooses inaction. This management is the polar opposite of that. Therefore, when Mr. market throws out the whole sector, this is the kind of management to look for.

The idea that some of these properties could be sold (like what just happened) was so foreign to the market that one would have thought a decent sale was a joke. Yet here we are now with very roughly $1.5 billion in finances just like management guided. You have the current announcement and the previous refinance of $500 million. Management is executing the plan they guided to and up until now they got no credit for any progress.

More importantly, all this upheaval of the debt markets brought about talk of possible bankruptcy. But that debt rating is far too high for such talk to even be a remote possibility. That debt rating would need multiple revisions before such a possibility is even viable. Investors most likely would have had plenty of warning that things were going downhill. The first warning would likely be that management was changing its guidance.

Leasing

Another clue that things were going as planned was the leasing activity. Management noted the signing of a significant amount of office space in the last 60 days. As management has noted several times, the activity is not uniform. It does rise and fall as is the case for many forms of activity. However, progress has been made since the start of the fiscal year that again Mr. Market ignored as the stock price action clearly shows.

The reason appears to be that leasing is not seen as important as sales and refinancing. But these markets almost never shut down. Costs and pricing certainly can change to the point where many believe the market shut down. But the fact is that if you can meet the conditions, the markets are always open for business.

Nonetheless, management keeps making progress while the market expects something far more hostile to happen. The news from management keeps coming out and Mr. Market keeps selling the stock as the price declines. Sooner or later something has to give.

Guidance Still Stands

Despite the market worries, the guidance remains untouched since the investor day presentation. I am sure there will be adjustments as the year goes along. But minor revisions and misses are par for the course. Clearly, this management aims to meet major goals this fiscal year and they are well on their way to doing just that.

The secret to success in real estate is "location, location, and location." Mr. Market knows this, yet time and time again fails to act upon it. The result of this failure is that quality locations will suffer in the eyes of the market the same as inferior locations.

Eventually the market does sort this out. But when interest rates are rising as they have been, there is a tendency for the market to abandon the whole sector "equally". Quality usually does not sort itself out until the main period of interest rate increases is over.

To some extent there is a truth in that things would become more expensive even for the best locations and prices could in theory suffer. But there is a lot less of all those nasty outcomes when you are located in the best place.

Furthermore, there is a choice that if management cannot get the job done with one property, it simply shifts to another as market conditions warrant. That financial rating, even though it is down with a negative outlook still implies a fair amount of flexibility or maneuvering room. One would have to get into the "C" ranges before one worries about having "no out" except reorganization.

Summary

The SL Green Realty Corp. stock price reaction to the announcement on June 26, 2023, as shown first thing above, clearly indicates that all management has to do is continue to execute the plan that they put in place. Management already told analysts loud and clear that the correct price would get the job done. Today's announcement is an indication that management gave the right guidance and knows the market. But Mr. Market often fails to decipher the difference between a management that knows what it is doing (and knows reality) from other managements that are just hoping for the best.

SL Green management clearly knows this market at higher interest rates and is so far executing exactly as management planned. Therefore, this stock is likely to again get to that $70 level and probably higher as the industry recovers from the relatively high interest rates.

This company has a lot of flexibility that other competitors can only dream about. When you own the best properties like this one does, then there is a lot alternatives that competitors simply do not have. This company is demonstrating that is not only owns the best real estate around, but also it knows how to "make a buck" in some really hostile circumstances.

Management is often the best asset not on the balance sheet. This management is a huge asset. That makes SL Green Realty Corp. a strong buy as it will likely lead the industry recovery probably to higher ground as the hostile conditions fade. Even if interest rates remain high, this management has the flexibility to deal with the situation that few others have. More to the point, this management is showing that they can deal with whatever Mr. Market has in mind in the future. This is the kind of management investors very much want for their investment money.