Lordstown Motors Files For Bankruptcy And Sues Foxconn Amid Ongoing Dispute

Jun. 27, 2023 11:15 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)1 Comment
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Lordstown Motors' ongoing dispute with strategic partner Foxconn has culminated in a bankruptcy filing on Tuesday.
  • The company is seeking to sell its Endurance electric pickup truck and related assets in a court-supervised auction pursuant to section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
  • In addition, Lordstown Motors has filed an adversary complaint claiming "billions of damages" suffered as a result of Foxconn's course of action.
  • A potential recovery for common shareholders will largely depend upon the bankruptcy court's rulings on the various claims against Foxconn put forward in the company's adversary complaint.
  • With the company's market capitalization having fallen below $45 million at the time of this writing, I am finally upgrading Lordstown Motors' common shares to "Hold" as I can't rule out a potential recovery for common equity holders with a considerable amount of certainty.

I have covered Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
kclenon
Today, 11:30 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
The have around 100M Cash and 70M short term investment with around 60M liability. I think it is a 70M premium against the current price?
