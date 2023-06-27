Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's Causing The Drop-Off In ESG Mixed-Assets Flows?

Jun. 27, 2023 11:15 AM ET
Summary

  • ESG mixed-assets (ESG MA) funds have had a tough time attracting money over the past three quarters.
  • Despite the pronouncements of the death of ESG because of lagging performance in 2022, sustainable funds ex-money market attracted £27.6bn as their conventional peers suffered outflows of £66.9bn.
  • ESG MA quarterly flows hit a five-year peak in Q3 2019, when they attracted £3.79bn, or 84.4% of the MA whole.

By Dewi John

ESG mixed-assets (ESG MA) funds have had a tough time attracting money over the past three quarters.

This seems to be an issue specific to them, rather than a spillover from either mixed-assets or

Chart 1: Mixed Asset ESG v Conventional Quarterly Flows, Q2 2018 to Q1 2023 (£bn)

Source: LSEG Lipper

Chart 2: Mixed Asset ESG v Conventional Quarterly Flows, Q2 2018 to Q1 2023 (%)

Source: LSEG Lipper

Chart 3: Leading Two Mixed Asset ESG Fund Promoters v The Rest Quarterly Flows, Q2 2018 to Q1 2023 (£bn)

Source: LSEG Lipper

Chart 4: Global Sustainable Mixed Asset Flows ($bn)

Source: LSEG Lipper

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

