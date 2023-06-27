Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
J&J Snack Foods: Will Cause Brain Freeze

Jun. 27, 2023 12:09 PM ETJ&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • J&J Snack Foods has experienced strong revenue growth but faces potential deceleration due to slow consumer spending.
  • The company trades at a high valuation with a forward GAAP PE of 41x, and its dividend yield is low at 1.7% with a payout ratio of 96%.
  • Investors should be cautious about the stock's growth story and high valuation, as it may not be sustainable in the long term.

RDippin Dots ice cream cart

TennesseePhotographer

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) has grown tremendously over the past few years. The company is making sound investments in new food processing lines and distribution centers to increase its scale while reducing distribution costs. But, the company's growth rate can quickly

J&J Snack Foods Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins

J&J Snack Foods Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

J&J Snack Foods Annual Revenue & CapEx

J&J Snack Foods Annual Revenue & CapEx (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

J&J Snack Foods Quarterly Revenue and CapEx

J&J Snack Foods Quarterly Revenue and CapEx (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

J&J Snack Foods Discounted Cash Flow Model

J&J Snack Foods Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 1-Year Return Statistics

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 1-Year Return Statistics (Barchart.com, Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Compilation)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Bottom-10 Worst Performers

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Bottom-10 Worst Performers (Barchart.com, Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Compilation)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Top-10 Best Performers

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Top-10 Best Performers (Barchart.com, Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Compilation)

J&J Snack Foods 1-Year Stock Chart and RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

J&J Snack Foods 1-Year Stock Chart and RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

