The Technicals: Gold Correction Is At Or Near Completion

SchiffGold
Summary

  • With a hawkish Fed and dollar strength, gold has dropped below $1,950 an ounce.
  • The gold-silver ratio has turned back up going over 80. This is on the high end of the range.
  • While gold and silver generally move in tandem, the setup in the two metals is very different right now.

Time is Money Concept with Coins and Hourglass

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

By SchiffGold

With a hawkish Fed and dollar strength, gold has dropped below $1,950 an ounce, but the technicals appear to indicate that we are at or near the end of a correction.

The technical analysis

Gold and Silver 6-Month Price Action

Figure: 1 Gold and Silver Price Action

Gold Price: 50 and 200 Day Moving Averages

Figure: 2 Gold 50/200 DMA

Silver Price: 50 and 200 Day Moving Averages

Figure: 3 Silver 50/200 DMA

Gold: Open Interest vs Price

Figure: 4 Gold Price vs Open Interest

Silver: Open Interest vs Price

Figure: 5 Silver Price vs Open Interest

Gold Open Interest and Margin

Figure: 6 Gold Margin Dollar Rate

Silver Open Interest and Margin

Figure: 7 Silver Margin Dollar Rate

Gold Price compared to Arca Gold Miners Index Recent Period

Figure: 8 Arca Gold Miners to Gold Current Trend

Gold Price compared to Arca Gold Miners Index History

Figure: 9 Arca Gold Miners to Gold Historical Trend

Gold: Open Interest and Daily Average Trade Volume (weekly)

Figure: 10 Gold Volume and Open Interest

Silver: Open Interest and Daily Average Trade Volume (weekly)

Figure: 11 Silver Volume and Open Interest

Total Return: Inverse US Dollar, 10-Year Treasury, and Gold

Figure: 12 Price Compare Inverse DXY, GLD, 10-year prices

Historical Gold/Silver Ratio

Figure: 13 Gold Silver Ratio

Gold and Silver Trends Snapshot | 50 and 200 Daily Moving Average

Figure: 14 Summary Table

This article was written by

SchiffGold
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Comments (1)

Z Hu
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (965)
Thanks for the timely update
