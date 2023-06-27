Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charter Communications: Net Adds Should Pick Up, Valuation Is Attractive

Jun. 27, 2023 12:52 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)
Vektor Research
Summary

  • Charter Communications' internet net adds have been under pressure due to fixed wireless access competition, but growth may pick up as fixed wireless growth slows and Charter's network evolution and rural build-out progress.
  • Charter's mobile growth has gained traction, with record-high net adds last quarter, and while there may be churn once promotional periods end, some customers are likely to stick due to competitive pricing.
  • The stock is rated as a BUY, with a conservative estimated fair value of $421 per share (25% upside), as the company's top-line growth rate is expected to improve.
  • Investment risks include fixed wireless which could continue gaining traction in rural areas, and mobile-wise, MNOs are getting more aggressive in lower-tier plans.

Recap

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares trade at $337 per share at the time of writing. But they dropped almost 60% from the all-time high in less than two years. Why was the market so optimistic about the stock? And why did things

Earnings surprise

Internet net adds (thousand)

Charter internet net adds (thousand)

Mobile net adds (thousand)

MNO's postpaid phone churn rate (%)

Spectrum mobile net adds (thousand)

Chart
Chart
10-year DCF model

We aim to provide investors with an independent view. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and small-to-medium cap companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside. Please consider clicking the follow and the like buttons if you find our articles detailed and insightful. Thank you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHTR, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
