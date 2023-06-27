Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 27, 2023 12:17 PM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.3K Followers

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Pondel - Investor Relations

Sam Choi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Tang - Executive Director

Gilbert Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations for Jerash Holdings. You may begin.

Roger Pondel

Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Jerash Holdings fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year end conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and CEO, Sam Choi, his Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan and today is calling in from Indonesia.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward -looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other company filings made with the SEC from time to time.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.