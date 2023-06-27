Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Pondel - Investor Relations

Sam Choi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Tang - Executive Director

Gilbert Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations for Jerash Holdings. You may begin.

Roger Pondel

Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Jerash Holdings fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year end conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and CEO, Sam Choi, his Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan and today is calling in from Indonesia.

And with that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Sam Choi. Sam?

Sam Choi

All right. Thank you, Roger, and hello, everyone. The retail sector is facing challenging times following the pandemic, persistently rising interest rates, the inflationary impact and other factors. All are having an impact on consumer spending.

Apparel brands have not been immune to today's environment, which for Jerash, translates to smaller orders and the product mix shift to lower margin goods and an impact on our fourth quarter results.

Fourth quarter revenue also was negatively impacted by approximately three millions of orders that were deferred by customers to the current first fiscal quarter. Nevertheless, during this period, we are continuing to focus on our initiatives to diversify Jerash customer base, both through our own marketing activities and through our recently signed joint venture with Busana Apparel Group.

In March, we announced the Busana agreement to form a joint venture, which is progressing well in this formative stage. We have received positive feedback from Busana's group of customers with expressions of keen interest in geographically diversifying their production from Asia to Jordan to take advantages of duty free agreements with the US and other countries.

In fact, discussions already have begun for costing and pricing of a number of styles, with three potential joint venture customers and -- the initial orders for the joint venture to start as early as the second half of the current fiscal year.

Also on the positive front, our fiscal 2023 initiative of diversifying Jerash customer base is paying off, having gained additional and additional new global brand customers. We are making good progress ramping up production for Timberland. And moving into our new fiscal year, we are continuing to produce high margin products for our new European based apparel brand.

I will now turn the call over to Eric Tang to talk about our operations and then to Gilbert will then discuss financial results.

Eric Tang

Thank you, Sam. Hello, everyone. The fiscal year and final quarter were both busy and challenging.

As we endured and responded to changing and challenging market conditions. And at the same time trend for what we believe will be a productive future. Others are still coming from our large global brand customers. But the product mix has changed from the higher margin goods, such as jackets to lower margin items.

The impact, the mix shift refract, the inflationary environment and changes in spending patterns at the consumer level. We were able to keep our facility running at full capacity also by adding supplementary production for other customers, many of which are local. As I mentioned on our last call, we are maintaining active communications and outstanding relationships with all our customers.

Who appreciates rough, responsive surface and are working closely with them to anticipate the need going forward. In fact, production for one of our newest global branded customers, Timberland, which is the part of the VF Corporation Brand has now grown to be meaningful.

Production demand from another long-term customer G-III has also been increasing, which further diversify our customer and product mix. Longer term that external market conditions improve. We believe we will be in an excellent position for growth.

In that regard, we are cautiously moving forward with plans to develop the land we currently own, to add more capacity in part to accommodate anticipated new business from our Busana joint venture.

Possibly, we continue to receive inquiries from other premium brands as global trends remain to diversify supply chains away from Asia, especially China. We are actively aware that in addition to adding new customers and expanding our existing customers, it is critical to maintain tight cost control.

We also are continuing our program of identifying new and cost effective sourcing of fabric and other materials from new partners in the Middle East and North Africa, which will benefit us and our customers.

I will now turn the call over to Gilbert to discuss our financial results and the fiscal 2024 outlook. Gilbert, please.

Gilbert Lee

Thank you, Eric.

Revenue for our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter amounted to $23.8 million, which was down about 23% from $30.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease primarily reflected lower sales from two major US customers based on the changed economic environment and risk consumer spending versus last year.

Revenue also was negatively impacted by shipments of approximately $3 million of contracted orders being deferred by customers to the current first fiscal quarter. Gross profit was 2.5 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, compared with 4.7 million in the same period last year.

The gross margin was 10.3% compared with 15.1% a year ago, driven principally by a lower proportion of US orders and a broader product mix shift. Operating expenses for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter totaled $4.3 million, slightly decreased from last year, primarily because of smaller stock based compensation expenses.

SG&A expenses were slightly lower due to sales decline and partially offset by increased travel costs for migrant workers. Operating loss for the most recent fourth quarter was 1.8 million compared with operating income of $126,000 for the same period last year.

Total other expenses were 86,000 in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared with total other income of $148,000 in the last year's fourth quarter and interest expenses were 268,000 versus 63,000 a year ago. Jerash sustained a net loss of $2 million or $0.16 per share for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared with a net loss of 131,000 or $0.01 per share in the same period last year.

The company's balance sheet and cash position remains strong with $19.4 million of cash and net working capital of $42.8 million as of March 31st, 2023. Inventory at fiscal 2023 year end was 32.7 million and we had about $2.2 million in accounts receivable. Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2023, compared with $9 million in the prior year.

Based on the vacancies of the external environment, we're taking a conservative approach to guidance and are projecting revenue for fiscal 2024 first quarter and the full year to be maintained at a similar level as in fiscal 2023.

With gross margin goal for the full year, for the full fiscal 2024 to be around 15% to 16%. Our outlook is subject to final product mix of shipments as well as order flow from the new customers introduced through our joint venture with Busana. As of the end of our fiscal fourth quarter, 239,500 shares have been repurchased at market rates at a total price of $1.2 million, excluding broker commissions.

Under the share repurchase program authorized by the board in June 2022. The program expired on March 31st, 2023. Lastly, on May 23rd, 2023, our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 9th, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 2nd, 2023.

Despite the current retail environment, we are still receiving inquiries from new customers, which we are hopeful will turn into new business and we look forward to an influx of new customers through our joint venture.

At the same time, as Eric mentioned, we are closely monitoring and balancing our costs with the long-term growth planning for the not too distant future.

With that, we will now open up the call for questions. Operator, may we have the first question, please?

Operator

Michael Baker

Okay. Thanks, guys. A couple of questions. First, I'm just curious why the deferral of $3 million is that, I mean, it doesn't sound like that's an economic issue if they're taking the product. But why did your customer decide to push it out three months?

Gilbert Lee

Well, I believe it was just a timing thing. A lot of times at the end of the month or at the end of the quarter, a lot of things can change, even though the orders may be scheduled to ship out by the end of the month. But sometimes because of the freight forwarders scheduling, some of the containers may not make the cut off. So it happens a lot of times. We just need to do a better job in forecasting.

Michael Baker

Okay.

Gilbert Lee

Do you have anything to add, Eric?

Eric Tang

Because just now my connection is not very good as I'm in Indonesia.

Gilbert Lee

Oh, okay. So the question was, how come there was a $3 million deferral of shipment at the end of last quarter? And I said it is mostly because of the timing and the freight forwarders scheduling of the shipments.

Eric Tang

Yeah, actually, I would like to explain because when we are doing our forecast even, okay, not as early as I mean the February. So we still include one order of 400,000 pieces of Costco, okay. So it will generate a couple of million revenue by the end of the last quarter. But at the last moment, which is our last quarter, first week, okay. We were told by a Costco that the inventory level is still high. They would like to defer this shipment to the next quarter or two months later. So that's why, okay, we are keeping this ready garment in our warehouse for Costco. This is the main reason.

Gilbert Lee

Okay. Thanks, Eric.

Eric Tang

Thank you.

Michael Baker

Okay. That makes sense. If I could ask another couple of bigger picture questions. One, you know, it sounds like there's a lot of promising things going on in terms of new customers, new customers that you already have signed up that are ramping or potentially new customers that are showing interest, plus what's going on with the JV. So all that sounds good. Yet the revenues, you know, are declining. So I guess can you just -- is that just a timing thing? Can you sort of square that with the idea that like, you know, you have all this new demand, yet it's not translating into sales yet. How long, you know, what can we expect that to occur? All that, you know, potential to show up in actual revenues on the P&L?

Gilbert Lee

Well, Mike, I think very early on this fiscal year, we were talking about this year is going to be tough. The economy, global economy is kind of everybody is fear of inflation, inflation as well as the fear of recession coming.

Now, we don't know whether we're actually in the recession or not, but everybody thinks it's coming. So people have stopped buying, especially buying the more high priced products. So people are still buying, but they're buying the less expensive products.

And that was basically what VF has been telling us or has been telling the world that the sales in the higher premium products such as TNF, The North Face, is going to be either flat or declining, but the lower priced products on Timberland and Vans, they are growing. So that happens or that translates to our business too.

We knew this year was difficult. So but we also knew that we are onboarding quite a few new customers such as Hugo Boss, such as Timberland. Timberland was already on board, but we're growing Timberland tremendously. The volume gets into millions of pieces. And the other Sketcher is actually not as much as we anticipated. But what was the other?

G-III. G-III actually doubled the volume with us. So we see a lot of positive things. But a lot of the garment manufacturers in Jordan or in anywhere else, Southeast Asia or whatever, they are seeing 30% to 40% decline in the volume. But we have always take the strategy as we knew more business is coming. The growth is coming, especially with signing this joint venture with Busana.

But it takes time. It takes time for us to get the new customers on board. It takes at least a year based on our experience with Timberland and Hugo Boss. It takes a long time to get them to approve the samples, check all the calls and do the factory certification and all that.

So a lot of good things are happening. A lot of new customers are coming. We're doing pricing exercise for the Busana customers and those are huge customers. But we know it's going to take us at least six months to a year to get real impact, but we don't want to reduce our capacity.

But on the contrary, we want to expand our capacity, which we spend quite a few million dollars in fiscal 2024 to expand our real estate, our factories, to allow more lines to be added. And we don't want to send a lot of our workers' home to the home country, which a lot of the other factories are doing, because we know it will be difficult to get them back when the business return.

So that's why the timing what we're looking at is still now that we are done with 2023, but looking at 2024, we know we can get the sales to be at the similar level, but the growth is not going to come until later on in 2024. It will not be realized with the new Busana JV business as well as some of the new customers that we are onboarding. Does it make sense?

Michael Baker

Yeah, thanks for all that.

Eric Tang

Yeah, I would like to add some new information to explain to the investor about our 2024 business. What Gilbert is saying is absolutely very accurate because VF we are doing maybe a lot of business with them before for The North Face.

VF already told us that in 2024 they are also the trend is also they are reducing some of The North Face business to all apparel because of the spending pattern of the people in the United States. But so I asked VF, do we still need to keep the same capacity like before?

He said, certainly. Jerash is a very good factory. I don't like the lost Jerash capacity, but it is for the future. So he is saying that although North Face business is reduced, I'm going to give you, as Gilbert mentioned, more Timberland business. In 2023 fiscal year, all the year because it's the first year we are doing Timberland.

We have around 600,000 pieces all the year. But the confirm order and projection Timberland already gave Jerash for 2024 is over 1.3 million, which is two to three times more than before.

At the same time, okay, one of the reputable bank in Germany, okay, which Gilbert just mentioned today also has tripled their business for high-end jacket, okay, and synthetic jacket with Jerash. And the business problem, okay, from 2023, which is 2.5 million, maybe go up to 7 million to 8 million.

And also very important thing is Busana growth. I'm here in Indonesia because Busana Group is one of the biggest apparel in Indonesia. They have a very, very strong marketing team. They are doing a brand all over the world for more than 50. So we have signed a joint venture agreement.

The purpose is at least 50% of the customers, okay, wants Busana to move the business to Jordan, which is a duty free country, and to save the duty before all the production is in China also in Indonesia.

So we got the opportunity which Busana is doing a marketing for Jerash joint venture to do more business in fiscal 2024. In the past week, I have visited more than ten factories also and go meeting with the brands. They are coming from US. I can very confident that we will have good business with Busana.

Currently, there are more than 11 brands who are very interested to give business to Jerash joint venture with Busana. It's a matter of time and already within this 11 customer, we are already doing costing exercise for them for over 120 styles.

And from this 120 styles, there are three buyers couple of days before are already bargained without the final price and expected order maybe like Gilbert mentioned, I don't know whether it will happen in the second quarter, but I'm confident that first quarter, definitely, it will happen.

So Busana also thinking of high business volume in Jordan together with the joint venture in Jerash. So for me, okay, I'm confident for Jerash for 2024.

Michael Baker

Thank you. That's great. Great color on trends. So with all that, one more question. Where are you with capacity utilization? I think you said you're still running at full capacity. And so do you need to build more capacity and do you need to invest CapEx or any additional cost to build the capacity for all that demand that's coming?

Gilbert Lee

Well, we have never stopped.

Eric Tang

Actually, we don't have to increase our CapEx. This is what Busana thinks because according to Busana -- investigation. So 40% of Jerash order in 2023, as mentioned in the earnings script, are doing subcontract and some of them are from local.

Just we are earning some money to break the line even. If we are going to deliver this 40% capacity, we do FOB order together with Busana, which will be a huge number of business. Busana look at this point. So and then because they understand that the joint venture may not be, may not need to increase so much on the CapEx and then they start using the 40% subcontract capacity to do FOB order.

Gilbert Lee

Right. But we are also -- we have always been preparing and planning to expand our capacity. This past fiscal year, we already did that internally by expanding one building to allow more -- to allow for more production lines.

So if we need additional capacity, we have that. And then we also have another piece of land that we are preparing to build as soon as the business with Busana comes in and it may take a year or maybe 1.5 years to get that done.

And definitely, by that time, we will need additional capital to finance it. And we have been looking at bank without the financing possibilities in Busana, if we do it with them, they will definitely also contribute according to the joint venture agreement. So, yes, to answer your question, we definitely are looking at capacity expansion, but it is all -- it is all dependent on the timing.

Michael Baker

Excellent. Thank you. Appreciate the color.

Eric Tang

Thank you for your calling.

Your next question for today is coming from Mark Argento at Lake Street.

Mark Argento

A lot of my questions have already been asked or covered in your commentary, but I just wanted to better understand the -- I know that the $3 million worth of revenue that got pushed out, was there -- was that higher margin revenue that got pushed out because I think last quarter, you guys were talking, you thought you'd be kind of in that mid-teens range on a gross margin basis. Just wanted to reconcile that a little bit.

Gilbert Lee

Well, like Eric said, the $3 million order that was pushed out with Costco orders. And we do that Costco business with an importer. So the margin on that order is not great. And like Eric said, throughout the -- probably the latter half of fiscal 2023, we've been taking on a lot of this kind of subcontract and lower-margin orders, just so that we have fully utilize our capacity.

Eric Tang

And also about this $3 million value, which is about 400,000 pieces, okay. In the last moment, Costco asked us to put out, okay, to one or two months. So before this earnings calls, we also -- our merchandising also contacted them to try to get some clear picture of how they are going to do with this 400,000 pieces.

They said next month, they are going to, I mean, send the final inspection team for first 100,000 pieces. They may not be shipping the whole quantity in one shipment. But definitely, they will need the garment, they will split the shipment.

Mark Argento

Great. And then just quickly, in terms of Busana, when that business comes online, targeted gross margins for those types of products or those higher-end type products or where can we expect to see those come in at?

Eric Tang

Busana, okay. Also is doing a lot of different kind of products. Not like Jerash, we are doing mainly for the jackets and the polo, okay. They are doing maybe more than 20, 30 kind of styles, including different types of jackets, different kinds of shirts and also different kinds of polo and even they are doing with maybe big number of lady dress, which the FOB price is lifted.

So meanwhile, so they are also studying the opportunities of shifting some of this order or new kind of style to Jerash. And recently, our factory manager already started producing samples of the style Jerash not do before and Busana is going to send to the end buyers where the Jerash is qualified.

Just like Gilbert mentioned our reputable brand in Germany, we are also doing the same. In the beginning, they give a small number to see if Jerash is qualified for this kind of synthetic jacket. So after a couple of months, they think they feel comfortable that Jerash is qualified, now they are sending a big number for 2024. This would be the same as other new customers coming from Busana.

Gilbert Lee

I think Mark's question was more about what kind of margin are we expecting from the new business that come through with Busana. Is that right, Mark?

Mark Argento

Yes. I was just curious what kind of -- is it going to be kind of mid-teens. I know typically, obviously, you do the VF, the North Face product, higher price point products, you guys are able to get a little better margin than, say, when you're doing T-shirts for Costco. So I was just curious what your expectations were for the gross margin profile, the revenue, the business that you might book with Busana?

Gilbert Lee

Well, I think, it is still up in the air because we're still doing the pricing exercise with them. And those are the products like Eric said, maybe some of them we haven't done before. So we don't really know or we don't have a good grasp of what the cost is going to be. So at this point, it is really difficult to say what we expect that the gross margin is going to be.

However, I believe the strategy for Busana business is that they will place the higher priced, higher value kind of products because they want to take the full advantage or the customers wanted to take the full advantage of the duty-free or free trade agreement, shipping out of Jordan to US and Europe in order to save as much as the tariffs as possible.

Eric Tang

Yes. Actually, Busana also told me that this is the buyers' intention. Because of the duty savings, they are not going to transfer all the light cotton order, which the buyers can enjoy 9% duty saving. Instead, they are going to send, I mean, orders with synthetic fibers which the buyer can earn more than 33% of the duty savings, and they will also give the joint venture a better price when they move the order to join.

Gilbert Lee

Exactly.

Mark Argento

That's helpful. Thank you.

Eric Tang

Thank you very much for your call.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question for today is coming from Aaron Grey at Alliance Global Partners.

Aaron Grey

Hi. Good morning. A lot covering, a lot of my questions already answered. But just one quick one for me, higher level. A lot of troubles, not just for you guys, but for the -- a lot of your competitors, I'm sure. So would appreciate any color you might have in terms of the competitive environment and how it's changed the past few months since we last spoke about it, but now you're seeing any shakeout closures or more so just operators lowering staff levels, as you had mentioned previously. Thank you.

Gilbert Lee

You mean in the -- in Jordan in terms of our competitive?

Aaron Grey

Jordan, China and otherwise.

Gilbert Lee

Okay. Eric, you want to answer this question about our -- the business environment in Jordan, what our competitors are facing or maybe even in the -- in China or Southeast Asia area?

Eric Tang

Yes. Nowadays, there are a couple of reasons why most of the buyers are launching to Jordan and exited from Southeast Asia country, particularly China. First of all, the China machine operators, all of them are earning. I think, at least, $1,000 a month already. So even in Vietnam, okay, they are earning $500.

Okay. So in Jordan, because 70% of our workers, workforce are from migrants, from Bangladesh, from India, from Sri Lanka, multi nationalities. So they're earning around $300 as the basic salary, including over time. Yes, of course, we are providing them with accomodation, air ticket and food and everything.

Okay. But in general it is -- our cost is still competitive. And bear in mind that when customer is transferring orders from other countries, non-duty countries to Jordan, okay, they are, okay, they can earn as much as 33% of the duty savings.

For number one reputable jacket brand, the FOB price is $50. The 33% moving from China, Indonesia, to Jordan, a buyer can save $15 for the duty saving. So is it a big money because otherwise the buyer has to pay if it produced in China or Vietnam or other Asia countries.

So the balance is pushing Busana to diversify, to transfer the order, to Jordan so that not only it will benefit the joint venture, it will also benefit the buyer also.

Gilbert Lee

But what about the situation among the -- our competitors in Jordan? So, obviously, they are paying comparable or similar wages to their workers. And because of the economic downturn, because of losing customers, losing orders, I heard that Classic is laying off about 10,000 workers. So these are the kind of competitive environment even within Jordan, that our competitors are facing.

Jerash is already doing much better because our business didn't really go down. Our sales was only down like 2%, 3% from last year. We maintained the same business even though we couldn't keep the high margin business, but we substitute a high margin business by taking in a lot more lower margin, but high volume business to keep our workers bust, but our competitors, some of them even closed their shops, some of them lay off a lot of people. So that's really what is going on in the world of garment manufacturing.

So I guess maybe, Eric, you can talk a little bit more about that as well as what you see in Southeast Asia and China, what all the other garment factories are doing? Because what I see here in the US is that a lot of those garment factories, they are going all out to try to find business.

Eric Tang

Yes. Actually, all the apparels in the world, no matter it is in China, Southeast Asia, Central America and Jordan because of the market is very weak in US and Europe. This is the reason why they reduced a lot of orders. So by reducing a lot of orders, for example, it will affect, okay, their production capacity. If they don't have orders, they have to -- I mean, if they are not going to reduce the workforce, they are going to absorb a lot of cost.

For example, one of the biggest factory in Jordan is called Classic Apparel. Before they are 30,000 workers and they are concentrating on Walmart and JCPenney. But because Walmart and JCPenney already closed some many of the retail shop and among the order has been reduced to 35%. So this -- because this is a very significant number to this factory. So this factory, everybody in Jordan understands they are already sending 9,000 workers going back to the country, even though the contract is not finished.

So this is -- what they're doing is correct. But for Jerash, we tend not to do so because I'm still -- we are still confident that the market, okay, even though it will pick up slowly, we need another one year, I mean, to face a typical situation. But with Busana joint venture coming, I'm sure that they can fill up our -- most of our subcontract order capacity. So this is the reason why Jerash would not intend to reduce significantly our workforce.

Aaron Grey

Appreciate that. Really detailed call on the environment. I'll go ahead and jump back in the queue.

Gilbert Lee

Thank you, Aaron.

Eric Tang

Thank you.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session, and I will now turn the call over to Sam Choi, CEO, for closing remarks.

Sam Choi

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us today and for your continued support. Jerash has a solid foundation from the company's leading industry position is quality, loyal customer relationships and strong balance sheet. Those attributes give us great confidence in the company's future and that we will get through the current period in a position of strength. We look forward to speaking with you again soon and reporting on our progress. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Gilbert Lee

Thank you.

Eric Tang

Thank you very much. Thank you.