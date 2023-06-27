Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eletrobras Stock: Political Risks Call For Caution

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
29 Followers

Summary

  • Eletrobrás, a leading Brazilian electric energy generation and transmission company, faces political risk as President Lula criticizes its privatization and plans to ask courts for a judicial review to overturn the 10% voting cap.
  • The company's latest quarterly results were less than impressive, with net profit retracting 60.6% due to higher debt load and obligations in new concession contracts.
  • Despite the potential for long-term efficiency and value, Eletrobrás' current valuation does not provide a sufficient margin of safety given the risks in my view, making investment in the company risky in the short to medium term.

Eletrobras Thermonuclear Power Plant, Angra 1 and 2 Nuclear Power Plant.

Julio Ricco/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) is the Brazilian economy's leading electric energy generation and transmission company. Its current portfolio consists of approximately 42 GW of capacity in its portfolio between hydroelectric, wind, and also thermoelectric plants, which, in addition, constitute 45% of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Eletrobras' ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED RESULT

Eletrobrás Investor Relations

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
29 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.