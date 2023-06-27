Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rite Aid Q1 Earnings Preview: Bears Remain In Control

Jun. 27, 2023 1:02 PM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)
Chris Lau
Summary

  • Bears remain resolute in their strong bet against Rite Aid.
  • Weak outlook from Walgreens hurt RAD stock ahead of the Q1 2024 report.
  • Debt leverage and cost run rate remain a concern.
Rite Aid Surpasses Wall Street"s Expectations With Quarterly Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) lost 10% when the pharmaceutical retailer failed to meet investor expectations. Its lowered outlook sets a sour outlook for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), which reports its first quarter results for

Rite Aid EPS forecast

seekingalpha

Chris Lau
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

mag1205
Today, 2:31 PM
Chris, well written article on Rite Aid and your outlook going forward.
I think only miracle can save this company. Rite Aid BOD Bodaken has got to be kicked out for his incompetency and hiring Heyward was his his biggest mistake. Now he has appointed Burrs at 7 times the salary as an Acting CEO of Rite Aid and she will continue the slide of Rite Aid in Chapter 11 with 6 to 12 months in my opinion.
BTW I am still long RAD with this sinking ship.
Steve Krol
Today, 2:11 PM
At this point, only a competent new Chairman, which means the removal of Bodaken and a new full time CEO, whose name does NOT end in Burr that Wall Street respects can raise the stock price any time soon. Continuous bad decisions in the boardroom, and directors not meeting their fiduciary "duty of loyalty" to their shareholders ONLY over more than 2 dozen years have led to today's issues.
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:05 PM
rite aid cvs duane reade mending society wau @Chris Lau
seems bears always in control everywhere bro
