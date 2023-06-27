Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 27, 2023 12:46 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.3K Followers

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Morali - Head of IR

Rich Hume - CEO

Marshall Witt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the TD SYNNEX Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded, and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

At this time, for opening remarks, I'd like to pass the call over to Liz Morali, Head of Investor Relations. Liz, you may begin.

Liz Morali

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. With me today are Rich Hume, CEO; and Marshall Witt, CFO.

Before we continue, let me remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including predictions, estimates, projections, or other statements about future events, including statements about strategy, demand, plans and positioning as well as our expectations for future fiscal periods. Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties discussed in today's earnings release, in the form 8-K we filed today and in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

Also, during this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.