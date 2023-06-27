Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ambev: Always Expensive And Nowhere Else To Grow In Brazil

Jun. 27, 2023 1:47 PM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)HEINY, HINKF
Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
Summary

  • Ambev's high stock price and limited growth opportunities in Brazil make it an unattractive investment option.
  • Despite strong financial performance in the recent quarter, Ambev's uncertain future prospects and high price suggest that long-term investors should consider selling their shares and seeking alternative opportunities.
  • The company's historical P/E ratio has remained high, indicating overvaluation, alongside unsatisfactory returns over the past decade.

Beer Flight of four beers in glasses

dschnarrs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has not delivered great returns in the past decade due to its high stock price and limited growth opportunities in its main market, Brazil. I believe that investors should consider holding their

Slide showing Ambev's performance

Investor Relations

Graphs showing Ambev's performance

Investor Relations

Chart showing Ambev's historical P/E (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>)

Ambev's historical P/E (TTM) (Status Invest)

Ambev's share price over the past 10 years

Ambev's share price over the past 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

Ambev's yield on cost over the past 10 years

Ambev's yield on cost over the past 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

Ambev's total return over the past 10 years

Ambev's total return over the past 10 years (TradingView)

2020's beer market in Brazil

2020's beer market in Brazil (Euromonitor)

Ambev's price multiples

Ambev's price multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Graph showing Ambev's P/E multiples against the sector median

Ambev's P/E multiples against the sector median (Seeking Alpha)

Ambev's analysts' ratings

Ambev's analysts' ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

