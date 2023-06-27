dschnarrs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has not delivered great returns in the past decade due to its high stock price and limited growth opportunities in its main market, Brazil. I believe that investors should consider holding their shares only until the current uptrend weakens and then seek alternative investment opportunities until the stock becomes attractively priced or market conditions change.

While Ambev is a strong business with consistent cash flows and distributions, its stock price has been inflated over the past decade, resulting in unsatisfactory returns for investors. The company's historical price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has remained high for a blue chip company, suggesting overvaluation to me. Additionally, Ambev's market share in Brazil is already dominant, leaving little room for organic growth and facing regulatory constraints on acquisitions and exclusivity deals.

As a result, the company may either maintain its market position or start losing market share to competitors. To offset potential losses in Brazil, Ambev relies on its operations in other parts of the Americas. However, given its poor future prospects in the main market and the persistently high stock price, buying or holding Ambev shares at present is not recommended.

A brief description of Ambev

Ambev S.A. is a Brazilian beverage company and one of the largest brewing companies in the world. The name "Ambev" is an abbreviation for Companhia de Bebidas das Américas, which translates to "Beverage Company of the Americas" in English. Ambev was formed in 1999 through the merger of two major Brazilian brewing companies, Brahma and Antarctica, and the company's headquarters are located in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ambev operates in the production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across the Americas, and its product portfolio includes a wide range of beer brands, such as Brahma, Antarctica, Skol, and Budweiser, among others. The company also produces and markets non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, juices, and bottled water. In addition to its own brands, Ambev also holds licensing agreements to produce and distribute global brands like PepsiCo's (PEP) products in certain regions.

Ambev is a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), a Belgian-Brazilian multinational beverage and brewing company. BUD is the world's largest brewer and owns several other major beer brands globally. As I write this article, Ambev has a market cap of $50.48B, and its past year revenue and net income were around $15B and $2.7B, respectively.

A summary of last quarter's earnings

According to last quarter's results, Ambev's top-line momentum persisted, with net revenue growing above 26% ahead of costs and expenses. EBITDA growth accelerated nearly 40% year-over-year and the profitability improved, with gross margin expanding by 290 basis points and EBITDA margin expanding by 310 basis points.

Regarding the beer industry in Brazil, growth was estimated to be in the mid-single-digit range. Ambev's volumes grew around 1% with a flat market share, supported by disciplined revenue management during the carnival season. Premium and super-premium brands experienced strong growth, with a focus on brands such as Original, Spaten, Stella, and Corona. Net revenue per hectoliter increased above 13% versus last year, supported by a revenue management strategy. And, despite expected pressure on cash COGS per hectoliter, EBITDA grew 24% with a margin expansion of 250 basis points.

Concerning Non-Alcoholic Beverages (NAB), volumes grew above 7%, driven by a strong portfolio and wider distribution, including BEES. Pepsi Black grew over 200%, representing 14% of the Pepsi-Cola portfolio, and Guaraná Antarctica grew almost 7%, led by Guaraná Zero. Net revenue per hectoliter in this segment increased almost 11%, following a consistent revenue management strategy, and EBITDA grew 47% with a 530 basis points margin expansion.

Ambev's marketplace of tech platforms in Brazil showed positive growth, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growing by 36% compared to the previous year. Zé Delivery, the company's delivery platform, reached five million monthly active users and experienced 5% GMV growth compared to last year.

Now, moving on to the international scenario, macro environment challenges affected operations in Latin America South (LAS), particularly in Argentina and Chile, leading to a decrease in volumes. However, revenue grew 66%, driven by revenue management initiatives, especially in Argentina, supporting a 600 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin. Chile experienced a volume decline, while Bolivia showed volume growth in its recovery path. The Caribbean and Central America (CAC) region saw sequential improvement, with revenue back to growth and gross profit growing almost 9%.

Now, on the upper side of the Americas, volume grew by 5% in Canada, driven by market share gains in both beer and non-beer categories. Net revenue per hectoliter grew above 9% following a revenue management strategy and favorable mix impacts, and EBITDA grew by 3.5%.

In general, Ambev expressed confidence in its long-term strategy and its ability to deliver continuous and consistent growth with profitability. The company expected challenges and opportunities in 2023 but remained committed to executing its plan.

The focus was on maintaining top-line momentum, accelerating EBITDA growth, improving profitability, and executing a sound long-term strategy.

Why Ambev has not delivered great returns in the past decade

If you started to follow Ambev now or it's not familiar with its history, you might be biased to think that everything is perfect and that the company is delivering growth and profits. Actually, even the previous financial results might lead you to this conclusion. But, I question the popular perspective that if the company's balance sheet is sound and it's growing and generating profits, it must be a good investment, so just buy and hold it. As a value investor myself, I personally think this is just half of the story and don't present enough data to state if an investment is a sound one.

There is a little but very important factor that produces the other half of the story and directly impacts investors' returns - the price you paid for the stock. I also believe that Ambev is a great company that will stick around for decades, generating jobs and technological advances in the beer market, but being an employee or a client is quite different from being an investor/shareholder.

You are investing in a stock for the long run because you want your returns as a stockholder, whether through share appreciation or dividends. And those two venues rely completely on the price you paid to acquire the company's shares. And that, in my view, is Ambev's main problem since 2013. The image below shows Ambev's historical P/E (TTM) ratio, which has an average of 23.05x, quite above the consensus of what a low price multiple would be, especially for a blue chip that's not in the tech sector.

You see, it's not you and I only that perceive Ambev as a sound business with strong cash flows, but the entire market as well. When the entire market projects strong cash flows ahead for a stock, it will eventually affect the company's valuation and consequently its share price. In summary, if everyone thinks the business is good enough for holding, everyone will buy it, and in the end, the stock price will rise.

And what happens when you pay too much for a stock? Its price will eventually bounce back to its intrinsic value or, in a more optimistic scenario, it will get stuck in the same place for years. Not to mention that your yield on cost will be forever low because the actual company's distributions are far behind what the market has already priced in. "Fortunately", only the former was true for Ambev, as you can see from the price graph below that its stock price has not been generous to its holders in the past decade. I said "fortunately" because the company still managed to pay great dividends over the past decade, so investors obtained a yield on cost of around 3% to 5% (see second image).

Even so, dividends have not been enough to compensate for the unsatisfactory returns that investors obtained in the past 10 years, which can be seen in the graph below, which includes the impact of declared dividends.

Now, after reading all this, you might think that I believe an investment is not a sound one due to its past performance. Actually, it is quite the opposite. I find it quite appealing when I spot a stock that has not moved its share price for quite a while but somehow managed to increase its revenue within the same period. It's like a spring that has been compressing and it's just waiting for its time to spike up. This event would be the market realizing the company's true value and adjusting its price accordingly.

But if this happened to Ambev, why do I still think it's not a great choice now for the long term? Let me explain it in the next section.

Why you shouldn't buy Ambev now

When it comes to investing, it's great to look at the past to understand what the business has delivered so far and how it sailed through the uncertainties. But, when it comes to the returns you expect to obtain, you have to look forward - always. The market doesn't care for when or how much you paid for your shares in the past, what matters now is what's going to happen from now on.

In my view, Ambev is a giant blue chip and already an established business in Brazil, where it takes most of the company's revenue. To give you a reference, in 2020, Ambev's market share in Brazil was slightly above 60%, with Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) in second with 18.1%, and Petrópolis in third with 11.9%. So, when I mentioned in the title that it has nowhere else to grow in Brazil, I meant it. Taking market share above 60% organically is extremely hard for any business, and inorganically is almost impossible now due to regulatory reasons. Similar to the US antitrust division, Brazil has the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), which is frequently tracking Ambev's moves and halting its acquisitions and exclusivity deals.

This means that Ambev will either "stay put" or start to lose market share to competitors, and both scenarios are not great for future growth. Having said that, Ambev has to find ways to fight against this negative market share current in Brazil in order to at least preserve its revenue levels. As we know, the company has its operations spread out to the entire Americas, and they are actually growing well, but investors will have to rely on this to compensate for the potential loss in Brazil.

On top of all that, Ambev's average P/E ratio for the past decade has been 23.04x and, although it's relatively lower now at 18.36x on a forward basis. In my opinion that's still too high for a blue chip that has poor perspectives on its main market. Buying or holding it now aiming for the long term might not be the best option, otherwise, you might suffer from the same returns as the previous ones. And if the price-to-earnings multiple alone is not enough for you, you can check its Price/Sales and Price/Book ratios as well, proving once again that you might pay more than what the company is worth.

If we were to analyze Ambev's price multiples against its peers (see image below), some might say that Ambev is not expensive, because its metrics are in line or even lower than the sector median. I'm not a big fan of approaching relative valuation with this optimism, and if a company has high price multiples and is still below the average, I interpret that the entire sector is expensive and investors should avoid it - simple as that. As a value investor that aims long run appreciation, I don't find it interesting to pay 3x a company's book value or 18x its earnings, especially when this specific company has a low chance of explosive growth. I understand that Ambev is experiencing an uptrend at the moment, with the YTD chart showing a +23.55% increase, that's why you might want to hold it for a little while before you sell your shares, only until this trend starts to weaken, and assuming you know the right time to exit. Otherwise, if you are a 100% holder and don't want to keep track of price movements, you may benefit from selling shares now and hoping for a possible bargain window in the future.

In summary, I think Ambev is a terrific business, and for sure people are not going to stop drinking alcoholic drinks, especially in Brazil, but its poor future perspectives and current valuation make it a weak investment choice at the moment.

If the stock price drops by a fair amount that provides a satisfactory margin of safety, I may return with a buy thesis for Ambev in the future. But right now, I would seize the moment to sell my Ambev shares and put my money elsewhere.

What we can expect for the future ahead

Ambev has shown that it's ahead of the competition and that it has all the tools and expertise to adapt to any market conditions. The success of the apps Zé Delivery and BEES are proof of that. But even with the huge success of both tech platforms, Ambev's e-commerce sector still has room to grow, especially if the company aims to expand it to its international markets. In addition to that, another key opportunity, according to CEO Jean Jereissati, is to increase the number of SKUs per client, enhancing overall distribution and frequency.

Anyhow, we can't ignore the fact that Heineken's presence is still a potential threat to the company's leading market share. Ambev's main competitor is not playing the slow game and is expanding its investments, especially its premium beer portfolio. In my opinion, is just a matter of time before Heineken establishes its presence among the delivery apps and e-commerce platforms, which would pose an additional layer of competition to Ambev.

Now, when it comes to the lifespan of Ambev's products, I have no doubt that Brazilians will keep consuming them for at least a few decades ahead. Ambev owns the production and distribution of Brazil's most popular beers - Brahma and Skol - which are by now embedded in the Brazilian culture and don't seem to be going away anytime soon. This translates to a relatively strong pricing power of Ambev's SKUs, as its most loyal consumers are willing to pay a bit more to drink the beers they are accustomed to. But, we still have to consider that Brazil's population is mostly made of low-income individuals, and that beer is not exactly the top priority in household groceries. So, if a competitor manages to jump into the market with a relatively lower price, people will always tend to try them out to see if it's worth saving a bit more on the fixed expenses. In summary, the Brazilian beer market will always be as strong as it can be, but its peers will be forever battling for the so valuable market share.

It is true that the Brazilian scenario will probably get better soon for stocks and variable income investments in general. The current interest rate in the country is at 13.75%, and the market expects that it will start to drop by August-September, creating a "healthier" environment for business investments and operational expansions in general. Ambev is not a highly-leveraged company, so the debt section of the company's financials won't be affected much. I also see no need for Ambev to take large loans even when the interest rates are low again, as its robust cash flow can afford pretty much everything. So, in my view, the expected drop in interest rates is already priced into the share price, and there is a higher chance that competitors will expand their operations and attack Ambev's market share. In short, the drop in interest rates will bring more risks than benefits to Ambev's leadership in Brazil.

Potential risks of selling

I always like to be as transparent as possible with my opinions, and even though I'm advocating it to be a hold case for a while before you sell the shares, there are potential risks to selling them. Maybe Ambev's international pursuits exceed expectations, possibly in Argentina, Chile, and Canada, allowing the company to generate strong revenues and diversify its income stream. As the last quarter's results have shown, the LAS segment had a superb +97% increase in EBITDA, despite the volume decrease of -7.8%, showing that the company is getting more efficient. If this successful expansion carries on, for sure the stock price will reflect that.

Also, if you compare my opinion to the market consensus, you'll see that I'm quite the contrarian here. So, if you use the reviews of SA and Wall Street analysts to drive your investment decisions, be aware that mine is quite opposite to theirs since I'm keeping a "hold for a short while and then sell later" stance. Below is a small picture of the Ratings Summary provided by analysts.

Also, if you are a trader, especially a swing trader or a momentum trader, maybe you should ignore my opinion completely. The 1M, 6M, and YTD charts show +11.11%, +13.88%, and +23.55% performances, respectively, so an uptrend is definitely in place and you might not want to go against it.

Conclusion

Ambev has delivered a strong financial performance in the recent quarter, with net revenue and EBITDA showing significant growth. The company has successfully managed its beer and non-alcoholic beverage segments, with strategic revenue management strategies and wider distribution contributing to positive results.

However, when considering Ambev as an investment, it is important to analyze its historical performance and future prospects. The stock's price-to-earnings ratio has remained relatively high throughout the years, indicating that the market had always been pricing in the company's potential growth. Furthermore, with limited room for organic growth in its primary market (Brazil) and regulatory constraints on acquisitions, the company may face challenges in maintaining its market share. Therefore, the current high price and uncertain future prospects suggest that investing in Ambev may not be a wise choice at the moment.

It's worth noting that there are potential risks if you decide to sell your Ambev shares. Positive developments in the international market could lead to strong revenues and an increase in the stock price. Additionally, for traders who follow short-term trends, the stock has shown an uptrend in recent months, which may be favorable for those pursuing momentum strategies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.