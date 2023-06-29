Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

1 Risky REIT To Avoid And 1 Stong Buy

Jun. 29, 2023 8:05 AM ETGNL, GNL.PA, GNL.PB, RTL, RTLPP, VNQ, WPC9 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I review two REITs. One is a Sell. The other is a Buy.
  • One pays a 16% dividend yield. The other pays a 6.5% dividend yield.
  • The two REITs in question are Global Net Lease and W.P. Carey.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Risk indicator, risk meter concept. Risk level high.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

Lately, I have done a lot of work on a high-yielding real estate investment trust, or REIT (VNQ), called Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL).

It pays a 16% dividend yield and it is set to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global Net Lease Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged

Global Net Lease

W.P. Carey Spends $111M on Sale-Leasebacks - Commercial Property Executive

W.P. Carey

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial 

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

  

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
59.25K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

s
sbally4
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (2.87K)
So the long term dividend yield (25 year average) for WPC is 6.59%.
It currently sits at 6.30%, in a high and rising interest rate environment.

Is it still a buy when it is below its own average in a time of high interest rates?

It is only when you look at the past 5 years that it looks better, with 5-year average dividend yield of 5.57%.
Dioblieum profile picture
Dioblieum
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (92)
@sbally4 I, too, like to look at historical yields when looking at REITS sometimes.. but over WPC’s history there have been too many changes to make it useful, imo. It has historically suffered from a very high payout rate after converting to a REIT, which is lower now. It used to be more highly leveraged, but now has better credit metrics. It used to derive a large chunk of its earnings from asset management, it no longer does. It now earns over half of its rents from industrial/manufacturing , has it always? Historical yields are not as helpful in regard to determining valuation for these reasons, and probably others
B
Baseball Addic
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Hey Jussi. I’ve been following WPC for the last year or so. But, I haven’t started building a position yet due to their office holdings which account for 17% of their earnings. It makes me nervous. Can you tell me anything about WPC’s office holdings that would overcome my concerns? Thanks, Philip in Raleigh
Dividend Duckman profile picture
Dividend Duckman
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (19)
@Baseball Addic the office holdings are in Spain and are rented by the Spanish Govt. WPC assets are 99% rented.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:59 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.06K)
@Baseball Addic A lot of those properties are in Europe and they are company headquarters. I think that this mitigates some of the risks. By the time, these long leases expire, the exposure will be a lot lower. It is not great, I don't like them either, but not a deal breaker.
D
Divinvst60
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (183)
long wpc, management does a great job
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.06K)
@Divinvst60 I agree that the management is great
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (458)
Jussi, do you have no fear of the U-Haul lease expiration??
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.06K)
@1MyOpinion1 I see as a near-term hiccup that ha little impact on the long-term fair value of the company. Besides, cap rates have expanded lately, so the dilution should not be significant as they reinvest the proceeds.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.