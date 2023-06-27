stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

Vesta Real Estate Corporation (VTMX) has filed to raise $401 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm acquires, develops, and manages industrial real estate property in Mexico.

VTMX is growing reasonably quickly as it continues to acquire and develop industrial properties across Mexico.

For investors looking for a dividend stock with a 4.6% yield, VTMX may be a potential fit, but I'm Neutral (Hold) on the stock.

Vesta Overview

Mexico City, Mexico-based Vesta Real Estate Corporation was founded in 1998 to develop a portfolio of industrial properties across numerous regions of Mexico.

Management is headed by Co-founder and Chairman, Mr. Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1998 and has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry in Mexico.

As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio contained 202 buildings with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.7 million square feet.

The stabilized occupancy rate of the portfolio was 96.7%.

As of March 31, 2023, Vesta has booked a fair market value investment of $952 million in equity and $925 million in long-term debt from investors including Afore Coppel and others.

Management says the firm is "one of the only fully vertically-integrated and internally-managed Mexican industrial real estate companies that owns, manages, develops and leases industrial properties, on a large scale, in Mexico."

The company's portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is shown below:

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 16.3% 2022 13.7% 2021 13.3% Click to enlarge

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 1.0 2022 0.7 Click to enlarge

Vesta's Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the market in Mexico for commercial real estate properties of all types was an estimated $52.3 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach $88.4 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% from 2019 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a recovery in demand for services since the waning of the pandemic and a likely increase in demand as the U.S. seeks to "near shore" additional production in various industries.

Also, the company currently has 13 projects under construction in the North and Bajio regions of the country, comprising nearly 3.9 million gross leasable square feet.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Prologis

CPA

Fibra Uno

Fibra Macquarie

Fibra Monterrey

Fibra Terrafina

Finsa

American Industries

Regional property holders

Vesta Real Estate Corporation's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing operating profit and operating margin

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $50,193,961 19.5% 2022 $178,025,461 10.7% 2021 $160,786,358 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $47,035,862 93.7% 2022 $166,602,067 93.6% 2021 $150,059,601 93.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $34,669,763 69.1% 2022 $252,548,018 503.1% 2021 $171,990,367 342.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $24,083,453 2022 $65,214,868 2021 $107,930,032 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2023, Vesta had $98.2 million in cash and $1.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023 was $93.7 million.

Vesta Real Estate's IPO Details

VTMX intends to sell 12.5 million American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares at a reference price of $32.07 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $401 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $3.1 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 15.29%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund our growth strategy including an estimate of 30% to 40.0% of the net proceeds of the offering for the acquisition of land or properties and related infrastructure investments, and an estimate of 60.0% to 70.0% for the development of industrial buildings. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said that it has made no provisions for any legal proceedings as they are "inherently unpredictable and subject to significant uncertainties."

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, BofA Securities, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Scotiabank.

Valuation Metrics For Vesta Real Estate

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,621,769,957 Enterprise Value $3,071,369,957 Price/Sales 14.08 EV/Revenue 16.49 EV/EBITDA 17.68 Earnings Per Share $2.77 Operating Margin 93.31% Net Margin 124.53% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.29% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $32.07 Net Free Cash Flow $93,712,248 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 3.57% Debt/EBITDA Multiple 5.35 CapEx Ratio 307.71 Revenue Growth Rate 19.54% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Vesta Real Estate

VTMX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the acquisition and development of industrial properties in Mexico.

The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue, growing operating profit and operating margin, and fluctuating cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023 was $93.7 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple grew to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay up to 75% of its distributable profit each year. However, payments could be limited according to debt instrument covenants and Mexican law.

In 2022, the company paid approximately USD8.3 cents annual dividend per share and, in 2021, USD9.7 cents annual dividend per share.

In March 2023, the board declared a USD9.0 cents per share annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments.

The market opportunity for commercial property in Mexico is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth of around 6% through 2028.

Citigroup is the lead underwriter, and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (31.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the firm's concentration on industrial property in Mexico, which is subject to various economic, political, and interest rate risks.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of 16.5x.

The company essentially operates as a REIT with 2022 funds from operations (FFO) of 15.23 cents per share.

Assuming a $32.00 per ADS price at IPO, the annual would be approximately 4.6%.

While the Mexican peso has increased in value in recent quarters, its long history against the US dollar has generally been one of depreciation.

For investors looking for a dividend stock with a 4.6% yield, VTMX may be a potential fit, but I'm Neutral (Hold) on the stock.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 29, 2023.