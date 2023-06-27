FreezeFrames

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:ACDC) financial performance has improved rapidly over the past few years on the back of above average exposure to the spot market, private E&Ps and natural gas plays. The company is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy at the top of the cycle though, which could result in financial distress if there is a downturn in the next 2-3 years. ProFrac’s current valuation may appear low, but this is a reflection of risk and margins that are unlikely to be sustained.

Market

The frac market has been particularly tight over the past 12 months, which has been supportive of both revenue and margins for service companies. It is unclear how long this situation will be sustained though. Oilfield services are basically a commodity, and there are limited barriers to entry.

The pressure pumping supply is more concentrated than it has been in the past, and the main players have been fairly disciplined so far, which has been supportive of pricing. While there continues to be a supply of new equipment, this appears to primarily be directed towards upgrading existing fleets rather than adding to capacity. Equipment utilization is easing though, which will pressure pricing and test the discipline of more financially vulnerable companies.

Figure 1: Pressure Pumping Supply and Utilization (source: ProFrac)

Demand for proppant is also testing the capacity of suppliers. In-basin proppant supply in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville markets is expected to be insufficient to meet demand for the foreseeable future. There has also been consolidation in the proppant market, which could be supportive of supplier economics. Again, proppant is a commodity and supply is eventually likely to rise until margins are compressed to a more normal level.

Figure 2: Proppant Supply and Pricing (source: ProFrac)

While demand was extremely strong in 2022 due to high oil and gas prices, lower commodity prices are a risk going forward, particularly if OPEC decides to stop supporting oil prices. ProFrac stated that service pricing had remained steady through to February 2023, but this situation is unlikely to last. For example, the number of drilling rigs operating in the US are already beginning to fall.

Figure 3: US Rig Count (source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes)

Lower activity levels, or even a moderation in growth, will likely lead to lower service prices in time. If there is a recession, a resolution to the war in Ukraine or OPEC decides to stop supporting oil prices, a significant correction in pricing would likely occur.

Figure 4: US Rig Count and Drilling PPI Inflation (source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes and The Federal Reserve)

ProFrac

ProFrac is pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy, executing eight transactions in 2022 worth a total of around 1.8 billion USD. ProFrac has closed five transactions in just the past two quarters, adding 12 fleets and six mines. This acquisition binge has allowed ProFrac to build a sizeable position in the frac market, but it also comes at the peak of the market cycle and has introduced a large amount of financial risk.

ProFrac’s strategy appears to be based around a belief that a focus on vertical integration and scale will create a sustainable cost-advantage. ProFrac’s vertical integration includes:

Manufacturing

Logistics

Proppant

Chemicals

Services

In addition to lowering costs, in-sourcing manufacturing could lead to improved equipment designs and minimize supply chain disruptions.

ProFrac can also potentially add value to recent acquisitions through its vertical integration. The companies that were acquired in 2022 all market their fleets on an equipment only basis. ProFrac believes that selling proppant and chemicals could add as much as 25 million USD of annualized gross profit to each fleet.

Figure 5: Vertically Integrated Business Model (source: ProFrac)

ProFrac has stated that it hopes to insulate the business from cyclicality through vertical integration. Vertical integration does the opposite though by swapping variable expenses for fixed expenses. While ProFrac’s costs may be lower over a market cycle, fixed costs will cause a dramatic drop in profitability in the event of a downturn. This is part of the reason the company's PE ratio is currently so low. ProFrac's operating and financial leverage means that even a small drop in pricing or equipment utilization will have a large impact on the bottom line.

ProFrac estimates that it will have around 35 fleets operating on average in the second quarter of 2023, and now has 22.8 million tons of annual sand production capacity. In addition to increasing capacity, ProFrac has also been working on upgrading its fleets. ProFrac’s T4 duel fuel fleets can save customers over 20 million USD per year, while ProFrac’s electric fleets can save customers upwards of 30 million USD per year. ProFrac has a relatively fuel-efficient fleet, but the value of this is dependent on the industry pressure pumping fleet composition. While ProFrac is currently generating premium margins, the vast majority of fleets will be T4 duel fuel or electric in the next few years, negating any competitive advantage.

Figure 6: Pressure Pumping Fleet Composition (source: ProFrac)

ProFrac's exposure to private companies and relatively low exposure to basins with more favorable economics for operators will also likely harm the company in the event of a downturn.

The natural gas market in the US is currently facing headwinds, but ProFrac believes that this will prove to be temporary based on underlying demand and growing LNG export capacity.

This is a potentially dangerous position to take though. Gas is a far more localized market than oil, and the US has demonstrated an ability to meet demand while deploying limited resources. As a result, it is difficult to foresee a future where onshore US gas basins support significantly more rigs and frac fleets than current levels.

Figure 7: ProFrac's Footprint (source: ProFrac)

Financial Analysis

ProFrac's revenues continue to increase on the back of acquisitions and favorable pricing, but growth is likely to be far more modest going forward. Pricing is likely to become a headwind at some point in the near future, and ProFrac appears to be approaching the limits of M&A led growth.

ProFrac's Stimulation Services Segment generated 790 million USD revenue in the first quarter of 2023, up 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was approximately 26%.

The Proppant Production Segment generated revenues of 82 million USD in the first quarter, up 132% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Proppant Production Segment was roughly 50%. Approximately 39% of this segment's revenue was intercompany compared to 64% in the previous quarter. Proppant should continue to support growth as ProFrac expects to average eight mines in the second quarter compared to only five in the first quarter.

The Manufacturing Segment generated 67 million USD in the first quarter, up 31% from the previous quarter. Approximately 95% of this segment was intercompany revenue for products and services provided to the Stimulation Services Segment.

In the first quarter, the other business activities segment, which represents Flotek generated revenue of 49 million USD.

From a margin perspective, ProFrac will likely face headwinds from a normalization of pricing which may be offset to some extent by optimizing the efficiency of acquired businesses. During the first quarter of 2023, ProFrac absorbed costs in excess of 20 million USD in relation to the optimization and retirement of acquired assets. ProFrac also chose to reposition frac fleets at significant cost so that they can benefit from cross-selling sand and logistics.

While an oil and gas well drilling PPI is only a rough proxy for pricing in frac markets, it is easy to see the extent to which services inflation has been a tailwind for service companies over the past year. This situation is unlikely to be sustainable though, and as a result a substantial drop in gross profit margins should be expected.

This is a dangerous situation for ProFrac as the company currently has a large amount of debt and quite high interest expenses. A drop in gross profit margins along with fixed interest expenses could result in a dramatic reduction in profitability, even if market conditions only deteriorate modestly.

Figure 8: ProFrac Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from ProFrac and The Federal Reserve)

Valuation

ProFrac has given an illustrative sum-of-the-parts valuation for its business based on comparison to peers, but this appears optimistic. ProFrac's Stimulation business is currently generating around 3.2 billion USD revenue annually on a run rate basis. ProFrac is suggesting a revenue multiple of 0.85 for this business.

ProFrac believes that in the current market a vertically integrated frac fleet could generate up to 50 million USD in gross profits annually. While this may currently be the case, it is not clear how sustainable this situation is. Improved productivity continues to drive higher asset turnover for service companies, and the frac market is likely to remain tighter than it was pre-COVID. Despite this, 50 million USD gross profits for a frac fleet is certain to attract now entrants at some point.

ProFrac's proppant business is currently generating around 330 million USD revenue annually on a run rate basis. ProFrac is suggesting a revenue multiple of 7-10 for a commodity business. While there is significant potential for this business to grow based on ProFrac’s production capacity, an increase in production would not occur in a vacuum. There are competitors who would seek to protect their market share, meaning a sizeable increase in production is likely to depress margins.

Figure 9: ProFrac SOTP Valuation (source: ProFrac)

It's hard not to admire the fact that ProFrac has pursued the market so aggressively and has a clear strategy to try and generate excess returns, but this involves enormous risk which is to a large extent outside of the hands of management. As a frac company in the US, ProFrac will live or die by its ability to execute better than peers. There are limited barriers to entry and ProFrac’s ability to rapidly establish a foothold in the market is demonstrative of this. If ProFrac can optimize operations and reduce debt while service pricing remains favorable, the company could be reasonably placed longer term. If there is even a modest downturn in the next 2-3 years, ProFrac will be weighed down by high fixed costs and debt.

Given how dependent ProFrac is on market conditions, it probably makes more sense to think about the company's value in terms of the probability of a downturn versus ongoing market tightness. The low PE ratio is a reflection of a high expected probability of a significant deterioration in profitability or even bankruptcy, which is not unreasonable given the current macro environment.