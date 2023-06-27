Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), the iconic ride-hailing company, recently made headlines with a significant leadership transition, fueling fresh speculation about the future direction of the firm. The company’s co-founder, Logan Green, passed the baton to David Risher, an industry veteran, marking a new era for Lyft. Amid the changing dynamics, Lyft's recent earnings call also hinted at strategic adjustments to navigate the road ahead. The move has split opinions with some investors as the company is now focusing on operational efficiency as it continues to power away from its competitors, establishing itself as the superpower in the ride-hailing space. Today we will dive into what investors can expect from the new CEO and company following this new union.

A Change in the Driver's Seat

David Risher, known for his past leadership roles at Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Worldreader, is now the one behind Lyft’s wheel. He steps in as the second-ever CEO of the company, with Green assuming the role of Chair of Lyft's Board.

Risher brings a customer-obsessed, purpose-driven mindset and a track record of producing results, characteristics that Lyft has identified as crucial for its next phase. He also brings a unique perspective of Lyft's potential, honed during his stint on the company's Board.

A Strategic Overhaul

While any leadership transition brings potential change, what's particularly noteworthy is the new CEO's fresh approach to driving Lyft's growth and profitability. Risher's goal is to leverage the company's strong position in addressing two vital societal needs: helping riders get around and providing flexible earning opportunities for drivers.

Risher acknowledged the significant inflection point that the rideshare industry currently stands at. As more people resume their normal activities post-pandemic, the demand for Lyft's services is rebounding. In response, Lyft is prioritizing a robust execution for both riders and drivers, underpinning its focus on the basics of the rideshare experience.

This is a point that I feel has been missed by many news houses with respect to the new CEO's strategic direction. The emphasis has been on the cost-cutting efforts and even the layoffs that the company recently completed, but the shift hasn't been that one-dimensional. The new CEO also focused on designing deliberate custom experiences. For example, we can take his thoughtfulness in this recent CBS interview where he discusses his plans for Lyft's new airport experience, where the app will help travelers schedule pickups some drop-offs more seamlessly within the apps, even prompting users to order their rides at optimal times based on their flight details. This is what investors will want to see more of in my opinion. Uber (UBER) is dominating the industry because they've built a great product that appeals to a high-value cross-section of target users. It's great to see that the new CEO is responding to this kind of product challenge with his own unique solutions early on. People always focus on the cost-cutting efforts, which we will discuss, but it's more than that.

Riding Towards Profitability

An integral part of Lyft's strategy involves reducing operating costs and restructuring the organization. The company expects these changes to generate approximately $330 million in annual savings once fully implemented. Risher also explained the need to bolster awareness of Lyft as a competitive choice in the market, outlining plans to use high-visibility, low-cost marketing strategies.

As part of its strategic roadmap, Lyft intends to improve both its top line and margins, with Risher focusing much of his time on these areas. These strategic initiatives indicate the company's determination to drive growth and profitability while meeting the evolving needs of riders and drivers.

Robust Financial Performance

Lyft's financial health appears to be on the upswing, as highlighted by CFO Elaine Paul. The company saw a Q1 revenue of approximately $1 billion, a 14% YoY increase. They ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $1.8 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Paul provided Q2 guidance that projected revenues of between $1 billion and $1.02 billion, a YoY increase of 1% to 3%. While the restructuring efforts aren't expected to have an immediate impact on Lyft's adjusted EBITDA, the company is hopeful these changes will lay a solid foundation for improved long-term profitability.

The Road Ahead

With a new leader at the helm and a redefined strategic focus, Lyft appears geared to navigate the competitive rideshare market more effectively. By sharpening its operational efficiency and ramping up marketing efforts, Lyft is not only aiming to enhance its market presence but also drive significant bottom-line improvements. As a long-term Splunk (SPLK) investor, I can tell you from experience that strategic pivots often take time and money. For this reason, it is important to monitor the cash balance of the firm as well as cash burn and net losses.

For the time being, the company looks okay from a liquidity standpoint. Revenue trends are also encouraging as the recovery to pre-pandemic levels is now complete, and things are certainly trending nicely.

There are also interesting dynamics at play with respect to the prospect of an economic slowdown. On one hand, people will rationalize expenses more with respect to ride-hailing services, but in city areas, the parking fees often make ride-hailing services the cheaper option and could force commuters to rely on these services more to save money.

The big trends to watch here are the return to office trends which seem to be holding up, and the unemployment rate. Though Lyft has been around for nearly 16 years, these types of services became popular after the last recession, and precedent is not there yet on a big enough level to make concrete assessments on how the markets will react to fear of job loss on a wide scale. For the time being, the unemployment rate remains low, and it is certainly not a given that it will spike in the near future.

So far, layoffs have been absorbed by strong job openings, and unfortunately, there have been more than 1.1 million lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will make the labor force tighter.

Valuation and Forward-Looking Commentary

When an earnings call raises more questions than it answers, alarm bells inevitably start ringing among the investment community. Unfortunately, Lyft has been making some noise in this arena of late. The company is going through a transition, and investors will want to give the new CEO time to build out the new vision for hopefully a more profitable version of the firm but this isn't a new company.

It's worth remembering that Lyft is not a new player on the block. With a history spanning over a decade and a half, the company is grappling with widening fissures in its competition with Uber, its biggest rival. Lyft's performance, as shown in the chart below, demonstrates its ability to meet EPS expectations, providing some reassurance to stakeholders.

But the problem is there is no significantly identifiable source for massive revenue growth for the firm, so it makes sense that a new CEO would want to cut costs. As things stand, the expectation is that the company will be trading at a PE ratio north of 20 by the end of 2024, which is less than compelling in my view.

The Takeaway

Navigating through this intricate maze of leadership change, strategy shift, and market dynamics, it's clear that Lyft is at a pivotal junction in its journey.

Lyft's course to profitability, while filled with potential, comes with its share of bumps. The dual strategy of enhancing user experience and slashing operating costs shows promise, but the road ahead is not without challenges. The absence of an apparent large-scale revenue booster is indeed a concern, a reality that the new CEO seems to be addressing with a cost-cutting inclination.

Financially, the ride-sharing giant shows encouraging signs. An uptick in revenue, a respectable cash balance (with ample debt to match), and a somewhat positive outlook with the return to normal taking root. Nonetheless, it's critical to keep an eye on Lyft's cash burn, as strategic transformations often require deep pockets and patience, and that is before we mention the risk of a recession.

As Lyft gears up to face potential economic downturns and fluctuating commuter behaviors, it'll be fascinating to see how it leverages these challenges into opportunities. As the return to office trend continues, and unemployment rates remain low for now, the demand for its services could remain steady or even increase.

In the grand scheme of things, Lyft is an established player taking on the challenge of reinvention. The firm's path is not linear, nor easy, but few paths to transformation ever are. With David Risher's vision, and a strategy that seems to go beyond mere cost-cutting, Lyft's story is shaping up to be a dynamic one.

It's a ride that investors, competitors, and casual observers would do well to watch, as the outcomes of this journey will likely reverberate through the ride-hailing industry and beyond. Strap in, folks - the journey of Lyft under its new leadership is likely to be as thrilling as the industry it operates in. I rate the stock as a hold.