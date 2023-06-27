Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nike Q4 Earnings Preview: Outlook And China Commentary Will Be Crucial

Jun. 27, 2023 3:00 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)M, FL
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Nike, Inc. has been facing quite a few challenges over the latest quarter, as data shows a significant weakening in the apparel industry, most likely resulting in higher inventory levels.
  • A post-covid recovery in China has so far not been evident, as economic data shows that the Chinese economy is struggling as a result of multiple issues, which impacts Nike.
  • Nike's significant market share, strong brand recognition, and focus on digital sales still position it well for future growth and margin increases.
  • I upgrade Nike stock to a buy ahead of its fiscal Q4 earnings release, despite concerns about a weakening sportswear industry and a slow recovery in Chinese apparel sales, as the valuation has come down accordingly.

Nike flagship store at Bangkok , Thailand.

Thank you for your assistant

Investment thesis

I upgrade my rating on Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to a buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates prior to the fiscal Q4 earnings report to be released post-market on

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Long-term projection (Daan Rijnberk)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.07K Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.