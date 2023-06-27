Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tamarack Valley Energy: The Double-Edged Clearwater Play

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. heavy oil business adds volatility to profit swings.
  • The light oil business is needed to assure decent cash flow for debt servicing during times of pricing weakness.
  • Management is experienced enough to handle the rapid growth by acquisitions.
  • A usually unforeseen risk by investors is what obligations come along with purchases.
  • The heavy oil discount widened considerably in the first quarter.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on May 28, 2023.)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:TNEYF) had a big cash flow drop when the discount for heavy oil widened in the first quarter. This Canadian

Tamarack Valley Energy Summary Of First Quarter Results

Tamarack Valley Energy Summary Of First Quarter Results (Tamarack Valley Energy First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Tamarack Valley Energy End Of First Quarter Production

Tamarack Valley Energy End Of First Quarter Production (Tamarack Valley Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.82K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNEYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may add to or sell my position without further notice. Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Cruising for a bruising
Today, 4:04 PM
Premium
Comments (214)
Good article but one thing I don’t quite understand. WCS heavy oil differentials have narrowed in q1 and are a lot lower than they were for pretty much all 2022, but your article seems to suggest the opposite. Might be worth double checking that. Outlook for heavy oil not bad either given additional egress, New Mexican refinery coming online, and lack of fresh SPR sour selling ahead
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.