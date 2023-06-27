Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Airlines: Value Remains Despite Uncertainties

Jun. 27, 2023 3:29 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)AAL, DAL, EADSF, EADSY, JBLU, RTX1 Comment
Summary

  • Spirit Airlines has reduced capacity forecasts driven by supply chain challenges for airplanes and engines.
  • In case of approval for the combination with JetBlue, a significant upside remains but as a standalone business the company also can perform well.
  • With its upgauging strategy, Spirit Airlines seems to be well positioned to drive down costs.
Spirit And Frontier Airlines Merge In $6.6 Billion Deal

Joe Raedle

In a report published in March, I discussed the roadblock that the merger between Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and JetBlue (JBLU) hit. At the time, I pointed at Spirit Airlines as the better investment in case of

This image shows the Q1 2023 financial results for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines

This image shows the PW1100 aircraft engine

Airbus

This table shows the Spirit Airlines Q2 2023 and FY guidance.

Spirit Airlines

