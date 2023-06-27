Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lovesac: An Exceptional Technology-Driven Business With Strong Growth Opportunities

Jun. 27, 2023 3:30 PM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)ARHS, RH
John N. Hoang profile picture
John N. Hoang
Summary

  • Lovesac's "Designed For Life" approach and unique product offerings position it to disrupt the furniture industry and expand market share.
  • The company's customer-centric business model contributes to higher net sales as economic conditions improve.
  • The focus on efficiency in showroom operations and leveraging a normalized supply chain with decreasing freight costs will stabilize gross margin and increase bottom-line contribution.
  • Institutional investors recognizing Lovesac's potential and short sellers recovering could potentially drive the share price higher.

NYFW: The Shows 2022 – IMG Partners - September 11

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

LoveSac's Sactionals

Lovesac's Sactionals (ICR Conference 2023 Presentation)

LoveSac's Bean Bag

Lovesac's Bean Bag Website

LoveSac's StealTech Effect Being Displayed and Showing 4-D experience

ICR Conference 2023 Presentation

A chart showing the potential U.S. furniture industry growth

Grand View Research

A chart showing the potential growth for the global furniture industry

Spherical Insights

LoveSac's current market share and the potential TAM

ICR Conference 2023 Presentation

LoveSac's business model vs the typical furniture business model

ICR Conference 2023 Presentation

This displays different configurations the Sactionals may become

ICR Conference 2023 Presentation

Number of LoveSac's showrooms over a period of time

Lovesac's Presentations Since 2018

The retail sales per selling square for each of LoveSac's showroom

Lovesac's Presentations Since 2018

Customer Lifetime Value vs Customer Acquisition Cost

Lovesac's 10-K's since 2018

Operating Lease Schedule

Lovesac's first quarter FY 2024 10-Q

LoveSac's Financials Showing a Bear Case Scenario

Author's Representation

LoveSac's potential share price assuming different discount rates and exit multiple

Author's Representation

Historical trading multiple of LoveSac's share price

Capital IQ

LoveSac's Financials Showing a Base Case Scenario

Author's Representation

LoveSac's potential share price assuming different discount rates and exit multiple

Author's Representation

LoveSac's Financials Showing a Bull Case Scenario

Author's Representation

LoveSac's potential share price assuming different discount rates and exit multiple

Author's Representation

A table showing insider trading activity of Nelson David (LoveSac's current CEO)

Nasdaq

A table showing who are the largest shareholders of LoveSac and their most recent buying activity

Nasdaq

$LOVE Percentage of Float Shorted Over TIme

MarketBeat

$LOVE Short Interest Over TIme

MarketBeat

Hello fellows, I am currently a 2nd year business undergraduate studying Finance at USC Marshall School of Business. Through a deliberate and meticulous approach to equity selection, I aim to identify companies with outstanding future prospects that possess a strong competitive advantage and long-term sustainability. By utilizing a concentrated portfolio strategy, I believe I can maximize returns while minimizing risks, allowing me to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence and clarity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors must perform due diligence, carefully analyze the risks, and not heavily rely on my basis assumptions to buy the stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

