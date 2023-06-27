Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lowe's: Improving Backdrop Should Drive Growth

Jun. 27, 2023 3:55 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Lowe's shares have increased by over 440% in the past decade, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.
  • The latest earnings were pretty underwhelming but growth should rebound throughout the year as the backdrop starts to improve.
  • Residential construction spending finally rebounded in April, and housing starts in May came in substantially above expectations.
  • Falling lumber prices impacted Pro sales in Q1, but prices have been rebounding amid a stabilizing housing market.

Lowe"s store in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has been an excellent compounder in the past decade with shares up over 440%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by a wide margin. Despite having grown a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Home Improvement Market Size

Home Improvement Market Size (Statista)

Housing Starts

Housing Starts (Trading Economics)

Lumber Price

Lumber Price (Trading Economics)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.34K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.