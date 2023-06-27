CloudVisual/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) released its fiscal third quarter earnings report on Tuesday, revealing a stunning revenue number of £170 million (approximately $216 million), adding up to 11.3% in year-over-year growth. In addition to its stellar top line figure, United upped its full-year EBITDA outlook and expects a better overall financial year than it previously anticipated.

Here is our take on the football club's latest earnings report.

Salient Events & Our Take

Manchester United displayed a strong quarter across the board, with its commercial revenue surging by 21.1% and its matchday revenue spiking by 13.5%. Much of the increases were due to a return to form for the men's team, which finished in third place in the English Premier League; In addition, the women's team also contributed with a second-place league finish.

Unfortunately, Manchester United's broadcasting revenue continued to slip during its third quarter, with the segment retreating by 20.3% year-over-year due to not participating in the EUFA Champions League.

Seeking Alpha

Let's discuss a few forward-looking factors relating to Manchester United and its stock.

A Slow Transfer Market

Firstly, it has to be admitted that Manchester United has made a slow start to the transfer window, which could play into its on-field performances and commercial status as a club. The Harry Kane deal may not realize, as Tottenham Hotspur values him above $76 million (based on a recently rejected bid for the player), which is a significant amount to fork out for a 29-year-old player. In addition, Manchester United's pursuit of Mason Mount seems like it is falling through, and the club is stuck without a recognized first-team goalkeeper, as David de Gea is at the end of his contract.

In essence, Manchester United's transfer activity has been underwhelming, which could reduce its competitiveness next season, phasing out many benefits from returning to the Champions League. In addition, we believe the club lost a significant amount of commercial traction after selling Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, which needs to be replenished by new star signings or internal development (neither is occurring).

Strong Branding

Despite the club's struggles in the transfer window, its brand development and product innovation divisions are scaling. The surge in popularity of YouTube and Instagram has allowed the club to extend its marketing reach at the cost of a button. In fact, to our knowledge, the club monetizes its YouTube channel, allowing it to advertise while getting paid. During its third quarter, Manchester United gained an additional 5.3 million social media followers, received 601 million digital interactions, and 2.33 billion video views across its platforms. Thus, lending us the opportunity to conclude that the firm has a winning brand development infrastructure.

As previously mentioned, United is making significant progress with its digital product innovation. The club will soon launch its 1992/93 digital collectibles range and is actively working on its e-commerce ecosystem to enhance its retail capacity. In our view, Manchester United's online retail sales will grow in tandem with its brand, providing its stock with a potential "hidden asset."

Manchester United Financials – Overlooked Considerations

Manchester United's sponsorship revenue increased by approximately $2.29 million (+4.6%) since its previous quarter. For those unaware, the company's return to the UEFA Champions League places it in a position to receive higher sponsorship bids. Moreover, a knock-on effect will likely unfold, raising the prospects for additional matchday revenue.

Furthermore, the firm experienced an arduous 48% uptick in operating expenses year-over-year, primarily due to increased matchday costs. Unfortunately, the firm's input costs will likely remain above their normalized averages for now, as inflation within the UK remains resilient.

UK Inflation (Trading Economics)

Lastly, Manchester United's £200 million ($255 million) revolving credit facility is anticipated to shrink to a mere £40 million ($51 million) by the 30th of June, as it anticipates settling much of its high-yielding debt after it experiences an inflow of funds. The club's total net borrowing of £605 million ($771 million) spans approximately 44% of its asset base, suggesting that the company's shareholders would welcome any reduction of high-yielding debt.

MANU Stock Valuation

As a growth company that operates at a loss, Manchester United is probably best valued by observing its price-to-sales and price-to-cash flow ratios.

Manchester United's latest financial report shows that the company has 163.062 million shares outstanding (weighted average) and a trailing-twelve months revenue figure of $722.9 million. Assuming a stock price of $23.9, the new data leads to a trailing price-to-sales ratio of 5.39, which is slightly above its cyclical average of 3.94.

Furthermore, we calculated the company's trailing twelve-month operating cash flows at $23.9 million, translating into a price-to-cash flow ratio of roughly 170, which is 6.81 times higher than its normalized average.

Based on a relative analysis, the stock is trading at a cyclical premium and is theoretically overvalued.

Note: The ratios were interpolated by using Seeking Alpha's financial statements feature and MANU's latest earnings release.

Takeover Update

Since our latest discussion, further developments have yet to be made on Manchester United's takeover bid. For further details on the takeover, visit our previous coverage or consider Takeover Targets' recent comment on one of our Seeking Alpha threads, which we deem accurate and representative of the scenario.

Seeking Alpha

A prolonged process in takeover bids is normal. However, there is limited transparency from the seller's side, which we see as a critical risk to Manchester United's stock price.

Final Word

Manchester United's third-quarter earnings report showed encouraging signs, as it experienced growth in most segments apart from its broadcasting division, which we believe will pick up once Champions League football returns.

Despite additional positives, such as robust brand expansion and debt reduction, Manchester United's transfer window activity remains slow. In addition, the stock is theoretically overvalued, and the club's takeover process remains unclear, which raises serious concerns.