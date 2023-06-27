Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Caterpillar: Benefiting From Favorable Construction And Mining Tailwinds

Jun. 27, 2023 4:20 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Caterpillar is poised to benefit from the strong momentum in construction spending, especially on the non-residential side.
  • Residential construction spending is also starting to rebound, with recent housing starts data coming in well above consensus.
  • The consumption of specific minerals and commodities continues to increase, which should boost the company's equipment demand.
  • The favorable tailwinds and discounted valuation make the company an attractive investment opportunity.

Aerial image directly above an industrial machine working in a coal pit, Vietnam

Abstract Aerial Art

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, etc. The Texas-based company currently operates in 193 countries with over 160,000 employees.

Caterpillar's performance has been underwhelming

Chart
Data by YCharts

FRED

FRED

Trading Economics

US Housing Starts (Trading Economics)

IEA

IEA

IEA

IEA

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Felix Fung
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

