Key Considerations For Those Contemplating A Position In Navitas Semiconductor

The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Navitas has been on fire this year (over 150% returns YTD); we highlight why this is one of the most exciting stories in the semi universe.
  • Despite high forward valuation multiples, Navitas' expected revenue growth of 95% over the next three years comfortably outpaces competitors in the GaN and SiC markets.
  • Investors should be cautious of potential risks, including the dilution effect, long sales cycles, and its elevated exposure to China.
  • We appreciate ongoing institutional investor participation, but the risk-reward on the charts suggest a long position would not be too conducive at this juncture.
Macro Shot of a Silicon Wafer with Computer Chips during Manufacturing Process at Fab or Foundry. Semicondutor Wafer Texture.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This year, semiconductor stocks (as represented by the SPDR Semiconductor ETF (XSD)) have done a solid enough job, delivering roughly 2x the returns of the benchmark index (~13%). Within this portfolio, the stock of Navitas Semiconductor (

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

jmorbit1 profile picture
jmorbit1
Today, 4:52 PM
Premium
Comments (198)
Never selling....see you at 50 in 2030
