Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Resources Connection: Shares Still Can't Catch A Bid (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 27, 2023 4:38 PM ETResources Connection, Inc. (RGP)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.6K Followers

Summary

  • Resources Connection has consistently beaten earnings expectations and maintained strong gross margins, but struggles with negative growth and deteriorating EPS revisions.
  • Technical charts indicate a bearish trend for the stock, with potential for further price drops.
  • Investors are advised to be patient and wait for signs of improvement before buying into the stock.

Business partners in meeting.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) back in March of this year when we zoned in on the company's growth rates and the potential for the pipeline to start delivering quickly. Although the

RGP Forward EPS Revisions

Resources Connection EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

RGP LOng-Term Technicals

RGP Long-Term Chart (StockCharts.com)

RGP 5-Year Technical Chart

RGP Intermediate Technicals (StockCharts.com)

RGP Daily Chart

RGP Daily Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.6K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RGP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.