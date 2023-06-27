ismagilov

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have seen a big move higher as the company announced a partial divestment which made investors upbeat, after a very tough time.

The deal is arguably good news, as investors react with great enthusiasm to the transaction, but perhaps a bit too much as the building and deal have a complicated past. I do not think that this transaction is the green flag to call the end of the woes on Manhattan real estate, at least in my eyes.

SL Green is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which focuses on Manhattan office real estate. Consequently, its shares have seen many boom and bust cycles in the past. Unlike some other (types of) REITS, SL Green has seen huge price volatility, as a $150 stock in 2007 fell to $10 in 2009.

Shares recovered to $130 in 2015, but gradually moved lower to $100 pre-pandemic. After the initial scare reaction in reaction to the pandemic, shares did recover, but only to the $70s as investors were gradually pricing in the woes for the business, whose shares fell to just the $20 mark in recent weeks.

2022 - A Base Case

In January, SL Green announced 2022 results with full year revenues down from $844 million in 2021 to $827 million. This number is comprised out of rental revenue (about $588 million), complemented by escalations, investment income and other income. In a short summary: the company holds interests in 60 buildings, covering more than 33 million square feet, focused on Manhattan offices.

On the bottom line, the company posted a $93 million loss, mostly due to an $85 million loss on real estate as well as a $215 million depreciation and amortization charge. This GAAP loss came in at $1.49 per share, but at the same time the company posted a Funds From Operations ("FFO") number of $6.64 per share. This number, of course, excludes for the two expenses mentioned above, as well as interest adjustments on joint venture deprecation.

These complicated earnings numbers are in part due to a complicated business model (including joint ventures), which is evident in the balance sheet. On a $12.4 billion balance sheet, the company carries land, buildings, lease of buildings, and operating leases at a net value of $7.1 billion. This is complemented by a $3.2 billion investment in joint ventures, multiple current assets, as well as investments in debt and preferred equity securities.

Other than the exposure to the real estate category, and of course higher interest rates, investors are fearful given that SL Green operates with relatively little equity. Equity of $4.6 billion by year-end 2022 resulted in an equity ratio of just 37%.

In April, the company reported tough first quarter results. While revenues rose from $193 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $224 million, notably depreciation charges and interest expenses were increasing rapidly as a small profit turned into a $40 million loss, with FFO down twelve cents to $1.53 per share. Later that month, the company announced a $500 million refinancing, albeit at a fixed rate of 6.11%.

In May the company stubbornly reaffirmed its monthly dividend at $0.2708 per share, resulting in a double-digit dividend yield which clearly showed that the market believed this was not sustainable. On the other hand, the company has shown some commercial traction as well, as it has closed on some new leases in the first half of the year.

The big relief in the share price came by the end of June. SL Green has recently announced the sale of a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue, with the property valued at $2.0 billion, indicating that the company will obtain about a billion dollars in proceeds. Japanese-based Mori Trust is the party buying the 49.9% stake in the 1.8 million square foot building after SL Green only acquired it in September of last year in a "complicated" process with its JV partner.

Note that this is not going to provide a massive equity release, as the press release from last September indicates that the property still has $1.77 billion in loans on them and, in fact, was acquired at a similar gross price at the time. Fortunately, the all-in rate of 4.3% and maturity until 2027 give it some time to work off these loans.

What Now?

Shares of SL Green jumped to 20% in response to the sale, albeit that shares came from depressed levels, with shares up from $24 to $28 and change. This adds about $300 million to the market value, which now stands at $1.8 billion, still a fraction of the equity valuation of $4.5 billion on the books.

The discount is the result of investor fears that properties are valued at too-high levels, despite this particular sale which pleases investors. This comes as the fundamental concerns remain, that of a high leverage ratio in combination with rapid inflation in expenses as well as low occupancy rates, of course.

The reality is that, in investments, you have the luxury of choosing your battles, and you do not necessarily need to take a view on each investment case. I feel the same in the case of SL Green here. Obviously, the situation is dicey, but a short thesis is way too late (at lease from a risk-reward perspective). Investors like the news of the partial sale, but given the uniqueness of this sales and the fact that there still was a lot of debt on this, this is not necessarily the sign that the market has rebounded all of a sudden.

While a billion-dollar divestment goes a long way in addressing some SL Green Realty Corp. issues and will improve metrics a bit (mostly by shrinking the balance sheet), I find it far too early to call this the end of its woes, unless the new partner is willing to commit on quite a few more buildings.