SL Green: A Promising Partial Sale, But Not The End Of All Woes

Jun. 27, 2023 4:39 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)3 Comments
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SL Green has seen shares been decimated by higher interest rates and lower occupancy rates.
  • Being aggressive with leverage, shares have come down a long way.
  • Investors like the sale of a partial building, but the deal is complicated and does not necessarily signal the end of bad times.
Workplaces in a modern panoramic office, New York city view

ismagilov

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have seen a big move higher as the company announced a partial divestment which made investors upbeat, after a very tough time.

The deal is arguably good news, as investors react with

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.12K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Steve Rasher profile picture
Steve Rasher
Today, 5:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.29K)
@The Value Investor Appreciate the article. Of course, this sale doesn't end all the woes. Nevertheless, your glass half empty analysis overlooks/ignores two important facts arising from this transaction. First, I don't believe you addressed the fact that about 1/2 of the debt atrributable to this propery is now transferred to the buyer's books and comes off of $SLG's books. Second, what the transaction did was validate the high values for properties in $SLG's portfolio and on its books. This suggests the stock is selling well below BV, By the way, @JHHAlpha makes a good point that cash flow covers the dividend. Steve
Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
Today, 5:17 PM
Comments (879)
OK Maybe the common is not a great "value" deal at this point. No quick money, anyway. But what about the preferreds? They are priced for WWIII being held in mid-town Manhattan. The buildings aren't empty---they are pretty well occupied with very good tenants, who pay the rent (even on excess office space.) And as long as there is ANY dividend the preferreds will be paid.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 5:09 PM
Comments (3.95K)
@THE Value Investor Wow, what a pile of maybe this and may be that, and wording that slides between free cash flow available to dividends and "loses" from the accounting fiction of depreciation. Fact is that cash flow well covers the current dividend.

Worth repeating--the current divi is well covered. There are no stressful loans needing to be refinanced now while interest rates are held high by the fed to suppress inflation. With the Presidential election campaigning now brewing, the fed is not going to raise rates significantly, if at all, until after the '24 election.

The high dividend yield is a result of shorts doing their thing aided by allies exaggerating weakness in SLG's financial condition. SLG owns prime properties in one of the world's great financial centers, and -- location, location, location -- yet rules real estate values.

The sale forming a partnership with Mori Trust demonstrated the value of the prime properties that SLG owns. The Mori Trust also has told its investors that it is now working to expand its real estate holdings, so perhaps there will be more deals with SLG coming.

And SLG has applied to NY for a casino gaming permit which could add substantial value for the property SLG has proposed; I would imagine this is a project that Mori, among others, would be eager to finance too.

SLG is riding thru the current negative media accounts on office buildings quite well, as this blog even recognized. At the current trading price, the yield is high, and capital gains will add to profitability-- with the shorts aiding as they decide to cover.
