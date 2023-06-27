Ergin Yalcin

Hayward Faces Downside

Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, and LED lighting. Hayward has seen a volume pushback over the past few quarters due to the decline in demand for pool equipment and associated automation systems. As a result of softer demand, its channel partners readjusted inventory downward. The company's sales critically depend on the top few customers, which can be another significant risk factor.

On the other hand, lifestyle changes led to higher consumer demand for technology-enabled services for pools in the US and outside. In 2023, it implemented a price hike and lowered SG&A costs. As demand moderated, HAYW responded swiftly by reducing production levels and lowering SG&A costs. So, its margin will likely remain steady despite the revenue loss. The stock is relatively overvalued versus its peers. Given the short-term pressure, I think investors would want to consider "selling" it.

The Long-Term Value Drivers

The value drivers for the company are the Sunbelt migration, connected smart home technologies, and environmentally sustainable products. The demand for pools is set to increase in various parts of the world as average age rises and lifestyle changes happen. The company estimates that the US market size amounts to 5 million in-ground pools, while globally, it amounts to 25 million. So, the maintenance and modernization of the pools with new IoT-enabled technologies will provide solid growth opportunities.

Hayward Holdings has found a reasonably robust growth driver in recent times in the higher consumer demand for IoT (Internet of Things). Demand for its connected products within the omni-automation group of products has surged. It has also seen an uptick in variable speed pumps, water sanitization, and LED lighting.

Geography-wise, the Sun Belt migration (i.e., the movement of a large population from the northern cities toward the south and southwestern region) has also benefited the company over the past years. However, demand for pool equipment and associated automation systems has declined in recent months in the Western markets due to adverse weather. Despite that, HAYW gained market share in the West and Southeast regions.

FY2023 Outlook

The primary challenge for the company in 2023 will be the reductions in new construction and lower discretionary remodeling upgrade requirements in North America. Geopolitical uncertainty can adversely impact consumer sentiment in Europe and the rest of the world. In these regions, the company's sales could potentially drop by 25%, exceeding the estimated sales fall of 18% to 22% for the whole company.

While the price hike will partially compensate for the revenue loss, I expect a reduced channel inventory, higher cost of capital, and supply chain normalization. All these factors can lead to a steady gross profit margin. The company's FY2023 adjusted EBITDA can vary between $265 million to $285 million, representing a marginal rise compared to FY2022.

The Impending Challenges

The economic recession and slowdown in various parts of the world adversely affected its sales trajectory in recent times. It forced the company's channel partners to readjust inventory in response to softer demand. The cost of carrying inventory increased, adversely affecting the company's working capital. It may continue to depress working capital and cash flows in 2023. Nonetheless, I think relatively consistent growth and a growing aftermarket will match the channel inventory reductions.

HAYW responded to lower demand by reducing production levels and lowering SG&A costs. In Q1 2023, its SG&A costs decreased by 20% over a year ago. It also reduced variable costs in manufacturing and the supply chain. Even with lower volumes, changes in structural costs expanded by 400 basis points in the past year. On top of that, it implemented a 4%-5% price hike at the beginning of 2023 to maintain price cost neutrality. These initiatives are expected to yield FY2023 gross margins in the "mid- to-high-40s" and adjusted EBITDA in the "high-20s", according to the company's management.

Q1 2023 Performance Analysis

In Q1 2023, Hayward's year-over-year sales decreased by 49%, while quarter-over-quarter, it declined by 19%. The company's sales volume decreased by 54% over the past year as new construction and larger remodels shrank. Adverse changes in channel inventory and global economic uncertainty reversed confirmed that the company's sales are on shaky ground over the past seven quarters, albeit with a few exceptions. Investors may note that Q1's dip was also aided by the typical seasonality at the beginning of a year.

Gross margin, however, expanded by 400 basis points over a quarter ago and remained unchanged over a year ago due to the price increase and the rightsizing of the manufacturing cost base. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 120 basis points in Q1 compared to Q4 2022.

Cash Flows And Debt

In Q1 2023, HAYW's cash flow from operations (or CFO), already in the negative territory, deteriorated more than a year ago. The fall in revenues over the past year led to this. Free cash flow (or FCF) also worsened in the past year. The adverse effects of seasonality also affected cash flows in Q1. I expect cash flows to improve in the remainder of 2023.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.96x) is lower than its competitors' (DOOR, TGLS, and GFF) average. Its liquidity (available credit facility and cash & cash equivalents) was $295 million as of April 1. In May, it offered a secondary stock offering of 21 million shares for $11.85 per share, close to its current stock price.

Analyst Rating And Relative Valuation

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated HAYW a "buy" in the past three months (including "Strong Buy"), while six rated it a "hold." Only one rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $13.3, suggesting a 15% upside at the current price.

HAYW's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is expected to contract versus its current EV/EBITDA. However, the margin of contraction is less steep than its peers, which indicates its EBITDA is expected to rise less sharply than its peers. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA versus.

The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (13.5x) is much higher than its peers' (DOOR, TGLS, and GFF) average (8.0x). Its average EV/EBITDA (15.4x) for the past ten quarters is also higher than the current multiple. So, the stock appears to be overvalued versus its peers. I expect the stock price to decrease in the near term.

Risk Factors

HAYW's business depends on distributors, builders, and broader economic growth. As I discussed above, the reductions in new construction and lower discretionary remodeling severely affected sales in Q1. Investors may note that the company's largest customer, Pool Corporation (POOL), accounted for 35% of its FY2022 net sales, while the top five customers accounted for ~55%. So, a potential loss of one or more of its largest customers can severely cripple sales, which makes sales concentration one of its most significant risk factors.

Inflation and rising interest rates have been high over the past year, which has created uncertainty surrounding the stability of the economy. The US interest rate has increased and exceeded 5% in June 2023. Higher interest rates adversely affect demand and can increase borrowing costs.

What's The Take on HAYW?

Hayward experienced steep volume shrinkage in the Western markets due to adverse weather conditions in Q1. Also, the cost of carrying inventory increased over the past few quarters as the supply chain issue persisted, adversely affecting the company's working capital. So, the stock underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the past year.

Despite the headwinds, the long-term value drivers are intact. I think the demand for pools in various parts of the world will increase as the average age rises and lifestyle changes occur. Cash flows, which were already negative, declined even further in Q1, although the company's measures to increase margin can lead to cash flow improvement in the coming quarters. Given the stock's rich valuation compared to its peers, investors might want to "sell" it.