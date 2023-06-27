Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rising To The Challenge: Amazon's Outlook In Cloud And E-Commerce

Jun. 27, 2023 4:50 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)3 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is a multinational company that is one of the world leaders in e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.
  • The company's share price has risen by around 46.11% since the beginning of 2023, outperforming key competitors in retail and cloud computing markets.
  • Amazon released financial results for Q1 2023, showing continued growth in North America, International, and AWS segments despite external challenges.
  • To recapture the segment's revenue growth of 2023, Amazon announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in late July to expand its AWS datacenter operations.
  • We initiate our coverage of Amazon with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.
Бизнесвумен улыбается на камеру, протягивая руку в коричневом бумажном пакете

fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a multinational company that is one of the world leaders in e-commerce, whose 1,541,000 employees continue to contribute to strengthening its dominant position in the field of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. On its platforms, the company sells hundreds

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.67K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 4:54 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (627)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Meta and Nvidia in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (19.52K)
With e-commerce proliferating everywhere globally and e-commerce solutions democratization enablement helping merchants find the best of all solutions and integrations, Amazon is just getting squeezed everywhere…in relation to e-commerce.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:06 PM
Premium
Comments (38.34K)
"Amazon is a multinational company that is one of the world leaders in e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence."

Also, Ads, Voice AI and Logistics.

I initiate coverage of Amazon with a "strong buy" rating for the next gazillion months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.