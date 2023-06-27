Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The preferred stock of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH.PD) has shed 20% over the last two years, primarily due to the surge of interest rates, but also due to a material increase in the debt load of the company in my view. The common stock is currently offering a 5.4% dividend yield but it has a forward FFO payout ratio of 93%. As a result, the common dividend of the stock is not entirely safe. On the other hand, the preferred stock of UMH Properties is currently offering a 7.5% dividend, with a much wider margin of safety. I believe this stock also has 20% upside potential if/when interest rates moderate off their current multi-year high levels. In this article, I will analyze why income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the preferred stock of UMH Properties.

Business overview

UMH Properties is a REIT that owns and operates manufactured home communities. It was formed in 1968 and has become one of the largest manufactured housing landlords in the U.S. It has a portfolio of 135 manufactured home communities located across the midwestern and northeastern U.S., with approximately 25,700 developed homesites.

Last year, UMH Properties faced challenges, as it had limited inventory for sale and rent due to COVID-related supply chain issues and high consumer demand. To address this, the company ordered more than 1,000 homes and is on track to fill approximately 100 homes per month over the next six months. This has significantly increased the debt load of the REIT, its interest expense and its carrying costs.

Net interest expense currently consumes 70% of operating income while net debt (as per Buffett's calculation of net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is standing at $740 million. As this amount is 78% of the current market capitalization of the stock ($951 million), it is certainly appreciable. Please note that the company appears to use Total Market Capitalization as the denominator in this calculation. It is also remarkable that the REIT has a leverage ratio (Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA) of 7.7.

UMH Properties Debt Metrics (Investor Presentation)

This leverage ratio is one of the highest in the REIT universe. Due to the high debt load of UMH Properties, it is only natural that some investors may be concerned about the safety of the dividend of the preferred stock.

However, it is critical to realize that the exceptionally high amount of debt has resulted from the above mentioned supply chain disruptions, which led the REIT to order more than 1,000 homes to satisfy the accumulated backlog. Management recently confirmed this, stating that it expects increased income and reduced expenses in the upcoming months, as inventory will revert from an abnormally high level of more than 1,000 homes to a normal level. I believe it is thus reasonable to expect the REIT to drive its leverage ratio to a much more comfortable level going forward, such as the leverage ratio in 2021 (4.2), just before the emergence of supply chain issues.

UMH Properties currently enjoys positive business momentum. In the first quarter, the same-property occupancy rate expanded by 100 basis points over the prior year's quarter, from 86% to 87%, while gross sales jumped 70%, to a new first-quarter record. Rental income grew 9%, primarily thanks to acquisitions, additional rental homes, and higher rental rates. Community operating expenses increased by 11% during the quarter, mainly driven by recent acquisitions and increased costs.

Overall, the trust reported a 5% increase in normalized funds from operations [FFO] per unit over the prior year's quarter. It attributed this growth to filling its vacant inventory and improving its operating margin thanks to economies of scale.

The company anticipates further revenue growth in the second quarter thanks to increased occupancy and sales profitability during the peak selling and renting season. Analysts seem to agree on the promising outlook of UMH Properties, as they expect the REIT to grow its FFO per unit by 4% this year and by another 12% next year, to a new all-time high of $0.99.

Moreover, as manufactured homes are cheaper than conventional homes, UMH Properties has proved resilient to recessions. To be sure, in the severe recession caused by the coronavirus crisis in 2020, the REIT grew its FFO per unit 11%. UMH Properties has grown its adjusted FFO per unit by 3.8% per year on average over the last decade. The resilience of the REIT to recessions is paramount in reference to the safety of the dividend of the preferred stock, as most dividend suspensions and cuts occur during recessions.

Furthermore, UMH Properties has promising growth prospects ahead. The REIT has great exposure to the Marcellus & Utica Shale regions, which are among the largest sources of natural gas in the world. The sustained development activity in these promising areas is likely to accelerate over the next few years. Therefore, the REIT is likely to enjoy a strong tailwind in its business.

Dividend

UMH Properties has consistently offered generous common and preferred dividends. As shown in the chart below, the REIT cut its common dividend by only 28% in the Great Recession and has not cut its dividend since then.

UMH Properties Dividend Record (Investor Presentation)

The REIT froze its common dividend between 2009 and 2020 and began raising its common dividend in 2021. In the latest conference call, management stated that it has raised the common dividend by 14% over the last three years and expects further dividend hikes in the future thanks to growth of earnings per share through the long-term business plan of the company.

Given the high forward FFO payout ratio of the common dividend (93%) and the material debt load of the REIT, the common dividend is not entirely safe. However, as the REIT is in the process of reducing its exceptionally high inventory, it is likely to defend its common dividend without any problem, given also the confidence of its management.

Even better, the preferred dividend is entirely safe. As long as UMH Properties does not eliminate its common dividend, it does not have the right to suspend or reduce its preferred dividend. Given the positive business momentum of the REIT and its resilience to recessions, the common dividend is extremely unlikely to be eliminated. Even in the Great Recession, the worst housing crisis of the last 90 years, the common dividend was reduced by only 28%. Therefore, investors should rest assured that the preferred dividend of UMH Properties is safe.

Risk of interest rates

Since 2008, I have been ignoring the entire category of preferred stocks. The nearly record-low interest rates that prevailed between 2008 and 2021 due to the accommodative policy of the Fed, resulted in exceptionally high prices of most preferred stocks. As a result, preferred stocks were vulnerable to an unexpected increase in interest rates.

This is exactly what happened last year. Due to the accommodative fiscal policy of the government in response to the COVID-19 crisis and the sanctions of western countries on Russia, inflation soared to a 40-year high last year. As a result, the Fed has been raising interest rates at a fast pace since early 2022. The surge of interest rates has taken its toll on all the preferred stocks, including the preferred stock of UMH Properties.

However, thanks to its drastic response, the Fed has led inflation to decline every month since it peaked last summer. As a result, inflation has subsided from its peak of 9.1% in June-2022 to 4.0% now. As the Fed remains determined to drive inflation to 2.0%-2.5%, it will almost certainly achieve its goal sooner or later.

Even if it takes three years to the Fed to restore inflation to its target zone, the upside potential of the preferred stock of UMH Properties is significant. The preferred stock was trading at $26.40 in the fall of 2021, before the onset of this cycle of interest rate hikes. Therefore, whenever interest rates moderate, the preferred stock of UMH Properties is likely to revert to about $26. In other words, the stock has upside potential of about 20% over the next 3-5 years while it is also offering a solid 7.5% dividend. The attractive dividend yield makes it much easier for investors to wait patiently for interest rates to normalize.

Final thoughts

UMH Properties has significantly increased its debt load lately but only to meet the excessive demand for its manufactured houses, which it could not satisfy last year amid supply chain disruptions. Thanks to its solid business momentum, the REIT is poised to restore its inventory to normal levels in the upcoming months and thus it is likely to reduce its debt to normal levels. Management recently stated that it expects to keep raising the common dividend in the upcoming years, thus signaling that the preferred dividend is entirely safe, especially given the proven resilience of the REIT to recessions. Overall, the preferred stock of UMH Properties is offering a rock-solid dividend yield of 7.5% and 20% upside potential over the next 3-5 years in my view.