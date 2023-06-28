Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TMX Group: Robust Free Cash Flows, Debt Refinancing Should Not Be An Issue

Jun. 28, 2023 10:30 AM ETTMX Group Limited (TMXXF), X:CA1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The TMX Group is the owner and operator of the most important Canadian exchanges: The TSX and TSX Venture Exchange.
  • The cash flows remain robust and we shouldn't expect a lot of volatility.
  • As TMX has issued debentures when debt was cheap, I don't expect any aggressive increase in interest expenses.
  • The thinly-traded debentures could offer excellent opportunities thanks to nervous sellers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Canada Day. Canadian flags on building. Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa.

Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF) (TSX:X:CA) is the owner and operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange which are Canada's two main financial markets. TMX deals with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Breakdown of Revenue

TMX Group Investor Relations

Income Statement

TMX Group Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

TMX Group Investor Relations

Breakdown of Debt

TMX Group Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.22K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position in TMX' common shares but I have a long position in the company's debentures maturing in 2024.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

LOST99 profile picture
LOST99
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (303)
TSX open interest, volume & option premiums on X puts & calls are very poor. Not a good candidate for an option trading strategy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.