Tingo: Hindenburg's Track Record Is Not Perfect, Upside Potential In TIO

Charday Penn

No company CEO or CFO wants to step into the office on a warm morning to read that their firm is the target of a report from the vaunted forensic financial research firm Hindenburg Research. Following Hindenburg's short report on Adani Group, Bloomberg published a story on the performance of targeted stocks. One-day and following 3-month return figures were compiled on some of the highest-profile companies in Hindenburg's crosshairs. It turns out that the forward return spread is massive; some equities went on to perform quite well, whereas others continued to plunge.

So, it is not necessarily an omen of financial death for owners of Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) after news that the research firm took aim at the small firm in June. I have a hold rating on TIO due to the uncertain going concern status should Hindenburg's allegations prove correct. But TIO's low earnings and sales valuation multiples along with a significant growth potential and a decent chart are bullish factors.

Expect High Volatility in the Coming Months on Tingo Shares

Bloomberg

According to CFRA Research, TIO engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, and Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

The New Jersey-based $205 million market cap Electronic Equipment and Instruments industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a low 2.1 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ahead of earnings to be released in August, the stock has a high 13.1% short interest.

Earlier this month, Tingo was the subject of a Hindenburg short report, which you can read about here. Then, on June 8, Tingo hired the law firm White & Case LLP to perform an independent review and report to TIO's independent directors concerning allegations contained in the Hindenburg report. Before engaging the law firm, TIO's management team refuted the bearish sell-side report.

The company said its accounting records are accurate and correct: "The report, which contains numerous errors of fact, together with misleading and libelous content, appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the positive work that Tingo Group is undertaking across various worldwide markets," the company said. If Tingo's numbers are legit, there is an attractive value and growth case.

Financial Results Highlights

Tingo Group

On valuation, data from CFRA Research shows a positive earnings crossover, with Q1 earnings verifying at $0.33 per share. While there are no sell-side estimates for out-year EPS, Tingo Group's revenue forecast is robust. Annual net sales are expected to jump from $1.15 billion in 2022 to $4.6 billion in its FY 2023. A 48% revenue growth rate is then seen from 2023 into 2024 with sales nearing $7 billion. As a rising star growth company, historical profitability ratios appear weak but have been trending better in the last few years.

TIO: Earnings History and Key Profitability Ratio Trends

CFRA Research

The stock now trades at just 0.18 times historical revenue. Using forward sales estimates (from just 1 Wall Street analyst, so take it with a hefty grain of salt), the P/S ratio is barely above zero considering the current market cap is just above $200 million compared to the multi-billion revenue outlook. So, it would appear that TIO is a worthwhile speculative investment should it be able to leverage its robust top-line growth potential to bottom-line earnings and free cash flow.

Tingo: Attractive Trailing Sales and Earnings Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Monday, August 14 BMO. The company hosted a special shareholders' meeting back on June 7, but no other volatility catalysts are expected between now and the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

TIO is holding an uptrend support line off its April 2022 low of $0.41. After spiking to near $6 on May 22, shares plunged as the calendar flipped to June. Then TIO tanked following Hindenburg's June 6 short call. The stock gapped lower from above $2.50 to $1.35 at the open on Tuesday the 6th. Since then, the stock has hung in there. As of the close on June 26, TIO is less than 10% below the first print following the bearish research note. After notching a low of $0.86 on June 12, shares recovered to $1.49 earlier this month.

I see support at the uptrend support line currently near $0.95 and the bulls should take some profits should the gap up to $2.55 be filled. The stock's long-term 200-day moving average remains upward-sloping, and it's wise to keep in mind that shares reached extremely overbought levels in May, so the washout this past month was perhaps needed.

Overall, while it is an incredibly volatile and risky play, the chart tells me the uptrend remains in place. Technically, long with a stop under the March low could be a decent risk/reward play with a small portfolio position.

TIO: Is Price Truth? Bullish Uptrend in Place Amid Intense Volatility

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on TIO. Despite the Hindenburg Research short report, the company appears poised to continue growing while its valuation is very low at a $1.25 share price. The chart, meanwhile, remains in an uptrend despite the pop and drop this quarter. In situations like this, we have to respect what price trends are telling us since that is the best way to cut through all the noise and speculation of individual market participants.

It cannot be said enough that investors must use proper risk management with a speculative play like TIO - a small position size is prudent.