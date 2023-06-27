Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tingo: Hindenburg's Track Record Is Not Perfect, Upside Potential In TIO

Jun. 27, 2023 5:45 PM ETTingo Group, Inc. (TIO)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Hindenburg Research's short report on Tingo Group may not necessarily spell financial doom for the company.
  • TIO's low earnings and sales valuation multiples, significant growth potential, and decent chart are bullish factors.
  • Despite the risks and volatility, TIO's uptrend remains in place and could be.
  • Price trends must be respected amid all the hot takes and individual market-participant opinions cast around.
  • I outline key price levels to watch on Tingo ahead of its August earnings report.

No company CEO or CFO wants to step into the office on a warm morning to read that their firm is the target of a report from the vaunted forensic financial research firm Hindenburg Research. Following Hindenburg's short report

Expect High Volatility In the Coming Months On Tingo Shares

Financial Results Highlights

TIO: Earnings History & Key Profitability Ratio Trends

Tingo: Attractive Trailing Sales and Earnings Valuation Metrics

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

TIO: Is Price Truth? Bullish Uptrend In Plac Amid Intense Volatility

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

