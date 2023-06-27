W. P. Carey: Shares Plunge Making Them Cheap Again
Summary
- W. P. Carey Inc. investors were likely stunned as the leading net-lease commercial REIT stock fell to its September 2022 lows.
- A still hawkish Fed and substantial debt maturities over the next two years likely spooked investors worried about higher interest charges.
- With its same-store rent growth momentum expected to level off through 2024, investors likely anticipated further challenges moving ahead.
- However, the steep pullback has likely reflected these headwinds, as WPC's valuation is no longer aggressive.
- With WPC undervalued again, investors awaiting attractive buy levels should capitalize. Upgrade to Strong Buy.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) investors must have been stunned by the significant pullback since it topped out in early January. I initially cautioned investors about adding more positions in late November 2022 after a remarkable recovery from its October battering. However, I turned bullish too early in early April as I expected dip buyers to return in force.
Despite that, dip buyers didn't return to WPC until late May, but only momentarily. Accordingly, WPC holders didn't hold their positions long enough in June before another steep selloff that saw it take out new recent lows. As such, WPC revisited levels last seen in September 2022 and closer to the levels in early 2021 on price-performance terms.
I believe it must have surprised holders as the company reported a robust earnings release in April. Moreover, the company kept its AFFO guidance range for 2023, indicating confidence in its outlook.
Yet, it didn't seem enough for holders in the leading net-lease commercial REIT as investors reassess its valuation. Does it make sense? At its current valuation, WPC last traded at a forward dividend yield of 6.3%, above its 10Y average of 5.9%. Therefore, I gleaned that the market de-rated WPC's valuation to reflect higher macroeconomic risks and a relatively high 2Y Treasury yield that last printed at 4.66%. Notably, the 2Y has recovered markedly from its March lows of 3.56%, suggesting that investors have priced in a wider spread due to the resurgence in the 2Y.
Given that WPC traded at a forward dividend yield of 5.1% in February, I believe it's justified for the market to de-rate WPC's valuation, as higher interest rates also need to be accounted for in WPC's refinancing execution moving ahead.
While the company has 3.7% of its debt maturities due in 2023, about 15.5% of its debt will be due in 2024, followed by another 25% in 2025. As such, the company faces substantial near-term refinancing risks that could lead to higher interest charges over the next two years. The market has likely priced in a still hawkish Fed, given the recovery in the 2Y over the past three months, as the economy remains robust.
Coupled with a slower same-store rent growth cadence through 2024 despite its embedded rent escalators, I assessed that it's justified to reflect the above challenges in WPC's valuation. Moreover, there appears to be a significant de-rating over the whole real estate sector, as it remains significantly undervalued. According to Morningstar's analysis, real estate seems to be the most undervalued sector in its coverage, suggesting that high-quality players like WPC could provide appropriate entry points if the valuation is attractive.
Hence, the critical question facing investors is whether the current levels provide sufficient evidence that dip buyers have returned over the past few weeks to defend the recent selloff in WPC.
As seen above, the steep selloff likely forced weak WPC holders to bail out, as it re-tested its September 2022 lows. However, it could potentially form a bear trap or false downside breakdown at the current levels, even though the price action has not been validated.
Despite that, Seeking Alpha Quant's "B-" valuation grade indicates that its valuation is attractive after the steep decline. While the higher 2Y yield could likely put further pressure on an upward re-rating of WPC in the near term, I see the potential of the 2Y topping out at the current levels.
The Fed is still expected to be closer to the end of its rate hikes as inflation rates are expected to continue moderating. As such, it suggests that the downward pressure on WPC could peter out over time, attracting dip buyers back to lift it back up from its pessimistic levels moving ahead.
With more constructive price action, a significantly undervalued sector, and an attractive valuation, I raise my rating on WPC.
Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments