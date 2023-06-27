Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boring Factual Information About AFFO For American Tower

Jun. 27, 2023 5:52 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)CCI, SBAC5 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sorry, no jokes in this one. Just running the numbers publicly.
  • I wasn't going to send this to the public side, but I think discussions about AFFO make it important for investors to have the right context.
  • AFFO per share growth from 2022 to 2023 looks bad because of non-recurring headwinds. These issues occurred together and resulted in a significant decline in AFFO's projected figures for the year.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Scientific breakthrough

Math is important

Imgorthand

One of the most important lessons for equity REIT investors to understand is that long-term AFFO is primarily (not exclusively!) driven by real estate. The performance for shareholders can be aided or hampered by changes in interest rates

Our analysis is better than what the underwriters did before risking over $140 million. Might be a good idea to try it. How do you think we kept beating the indexes? Due diligence.

It's not 50% off. We don't do that. Things that are often "50% off" just have an inflated sticker price to convince people they are getting a deal. Great research at a fair price. It's better than poor research at a discounted price.

Click the link to get your two-week trial

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.36K Followers
Leader of The REIT Forum
Get exclusive articles. Never sent public.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy. 

You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, CCI, SBAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 7:00 PM
Comments (1.27K)
Nice to see some courteous debate. Thanks!
d
dgi123
Today, 6:55 PM
Comments (2.5K)
Really appreciate the no-nonsense article and the analysis of AMT's presentation. Although this is public information, many investors seem to ignore this valuable information when making decisions. Thanks for sharing!
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Today, 7:07 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.52K)
@dgi123 Most investors don't know which metrics to grab and how to model them for comparisons. I put this together for subscribers quite a while back. Decided to post it on the public side for anyone thinking that AMT's growth was all in the past.
Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Today, 6:35 PM
Comments (1.52K)
During the interest rate rise of 2018-19 there was the furbur similar to today, yet one can check the stock performance during that time for reference.
Vintage Dude profile picture
Vintage Dude
Today, 6:16 PM
Premium
Comments (432)
Was waiting for a rebuttal. Not suprised it was CWMF, nice piece. Thanks for sharing. Long American Tower.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.