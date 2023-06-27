Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NatWest: U.K. Bank Looks Cheap But Faces A Downbeat Economy

Jun. 27, 2023 5:55 PM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)
Summary

  • NatWest remains a profitable UK bank with shares appearing cheap, but medium-term risks due to the weak British economy are concerning.
  • The bank's dividend yield is around 6%, but its dividend history is erratic, making it difficult to predict future payouts.
  • Despite potential long-term value, I rate NatWest as a "hold" until the UK economy shows signs of strength.

Bank branch of Natwest Bank in London, England, United Kingdom

J2R

U.K. bank NatWest (NYSE:NWG) has continued to perform well, and its shares look cheap right now, along with those of its peer group.

I do not like the medium-term risk outlook for U.K. banks, though, given the weak British economy right now.

Natwest financials

company announcement

Natwest dividends

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

