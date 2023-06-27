Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD Sports: Long-Term Superstar Potential

Jun. 27, 2023 6:32 PM ETJD Sports Fashion Plc (JDSPY)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • JD Sports has consistently strong financial performance and ambitious growth plans, including opening 250-350 new stores annually in underpenetrated markets.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with net cash of £1.5bn and potential for dividend growth over the long term.
  • Despite risks such as supply chain inflation and execution challenges in expansion, JD Sports' attractive valuation and growth potential make it a strong buy.

Logo on the front of the JD sports store in the centre of leeds

Philip Openshaw

One of the best-performing shares in the U.K. stock market over the past 10 or 20 years has been JD Sports (OTCPK:JDSPY). It has been a sixteen-bagger in the past decade alone.

Yet despite its ongoing success, massive expansion

JD Sports financials

Company 2022 Annual Report

JD sports stores by region

Company 2023 Final Results Announcement

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.86K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JDSPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.