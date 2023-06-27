Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
51 Ideal July Value Buys From Ben Graham

Jun. 27, 2023 6:45 PM ETBGFV, CALM, CIB, DHT, ET, EURN, GGB, ICL, LPG, PDM, PXD, RMR, SBSW, SQM, TFC
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed.“—YCharts Value Screener.
  • Here are 64 July value large caps and Graham formula-derived results that reflect established value-stock detection-criteria. Of those, 51 met the dogcatcher-ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single-share-stock-prices.
  • Representing nine-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 51 ideal value-picks pay regular-dividends. Broker-target-top-ten net-gains ranged 38.26%-104.37%, topped by SBSW & PDM, as-of 6/23/23.
  • By yield, LPG leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of CIB, DHT, CALM, PXD, BGFV, EURN, GGB, PDM, SQM, & LPG. The ten averaged 12.56% yield. All-Star-Value top-ten, by broker-target-price upsides, were EIG, ET, SU, ING, HVT, DHT, RMR, HT, PDM, & SBSW, averaging 50.67%.
  • $5k invested June 23 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, All-Star Value stocks projected 17.56% more net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities continued to lead the top-ten July All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by over one and three-quarter lengths, per analyst estimates.
Dog as a school teacher with glasses and tie

Gama5

Foreword

About Large-Cap Value

A value ranking for large-cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that determine

ASV (1A) 51 IDEAL DOGS JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (1B) 10GAINERS JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (2) ASVDOG JUL23-24 Open source dog art DDC 11 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

ASV (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 JUL,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (4) UP/DNSIDES JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (5)10LIST JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (6) 10 BYGAINS JUL,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (7)10BYPRICE JUL, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (1A)51 IDEAL DOGS JUL 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (8)RecentVSBreak-EvenPrices JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

