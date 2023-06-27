Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alcon: The Steady Force Of 'Boring'

Jun. 27, 2023 6:49 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)
Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
258 Followers

Summary

  • Alcon is expected to outpace market growth and gain market share in the surgical and vision care sectors, with growth driven by factors such as the increasing global aging population and rise in myopia.
  • Along with Costco, Aon, and Marsh & McLennan, Alcon is another "boring" investment in my portfolio.
  • Alcon's focus on R&D, product innovation, and accelerated free cash flow generation contribute to a positive outlook, earning a "Buy" rating.

Checking the eye vision

Zorica Nastasic

To My Dear Readers:

To my readers, I have some "boring" companies in my portfolio, including Alcon (NYSE:ALC), Costco (COST), Aon (AON), and Marsh & McLennan (MMC). These companies consistently generate

Alcon's Business Overview

2023 Alcon Capital Market Day

Alcon DCF Model

Alcon DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Alcon DCF Model

Alcon DCF Model, Author's Calculation

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
258 Followers
Long-term Quality Growth . I am the curator of my own path, navigating the labyrinth of life with an independent spirit, unswayed by the currents of conformity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALC, COST, MMC, AON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.