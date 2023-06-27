Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tencent: Long-Term Decline In Profitability And Unattractive Valuation

Jun. 27, 2023 9:35 PM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)4 Comments
Summary

  • Tencent's stock appears overvalued despite underperforming the U.S. stock market this year, with the company experiencing a decline in profitability metrics.
  • The company's financial performance may show strong momentum in the coming quarters, but more evidence of sustainable profitability improvement is needed before changing the "Hold" rating.
  • Risks to consider include potential antitrust issues due to Tencent's dominant position in multiple sectors and dependence on key platforms nearing saturation.

Tencent Seafront Towers

Yijing Liu

Investment thesis

This year, Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) stock significantly underperformed the U.S. stock market and many investors might think that the stock is undervalued. However, my valuation analysis suggests that the current share price looks overvalued. Moreover, the company is in a

Tencent business sgements

Author's calculations

TCEHY long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

TCEHY CFO margin

Author's calculations

tCEHY latest earnings report

Seeking Alpha

TCEHY quarterly financial performance

Seeking Alpha

Tencent's dividend scorecard

Seeking Alpha

TCEHY valuation ratios

Seeking Alpha

TCEHY DCF valuation

Author's calculations

TCEHY DCF valuation scenario 2

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.37K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

R
Renkai
Yesterday, 9:56 PM
Comments (145)
It’s amazing that a company as strong as Tencent has floundered.
I think the Chinese government put the squeeze on them just like they did to Alibaba. They do not want these conglomerates trading on the US exchanges and they have purposely driven down the value. IMHO
ValueFollower profile picture
ValueFollower
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Premium
Comments (80)
which company has new venture with guaranteed satisfying return from the investment? Just name one.
d
dmcbride10
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Comments (84)
Great article! How do you feel about BABA? I have a substantial position
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
Yesterday, 9:59 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (125)
@dmcbride10 i think it is a high risk-high reward game, had an article about BABA recently:

seekingalpha.com/...
