Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chart Of The Week - The ETF Bull Market Is Still Early

Jun. 27, 2023 8:50 PM ET
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers

Summary

  • Back in 2012 I wrote a short piece about how the ETF world was in the very early stages of eating up the mutual fund world.
  • At that time the ETF world had just 12% of the share of the fund world’s assets. Since then the ETF trend has continued and as of May 2023 the total ETF share is 29%.
  • My general view is that most people don’t appreciate the advantages of ETFs and that this process of adoption is taking a long time.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

ETF's share of US fund market

Back in 2012, I wrote a short piece about how the ETF world was in the very early stages of eating up the mutual fund world. At that time, the ETF world had just 12% of the share of the fund

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.