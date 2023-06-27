choi dongsu

Investment thesis

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) significantly outperformed the broad market year-to-date and some investors might be tempted to jump into this train while having a FOMO feeling. My analysis suggests that risks and uncertainties do not outweigh potential benefits. Financial performance does not look solid. We can call revenue growth somewhat decent, but shrinking margins are a big red flag for me. Expanding profitability metrics is one of the major benefits of scaling up the business, but ITI consistently fails to deliver margin expansion. Moreover, valuation looks unattractive even under optimistic assumptions. Therefore, I assign the stock a "Hold" rating.

Company information

Iteris is a provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The company's offerings represent a cloud-enabled end-to-end solution helping public transportation agencies, municipalities, and commercial entities to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure.

The company's fiscal year ends on March 31. Almost 100% of ITI's sales are generated within the U.S.

Financials

I cannot name the company's financial performance as strong. First of all, the revenue growth was modest at 8.6% CAGR over the decade. Some ITI bulls might argue that the topline growth pace is decent, and maybe some of them would be right. But the main reason I am writing that the financial performance was weak is weakening profitability. The company's revenue more than doubled over the decade, but gross margin and operating margin substantially deteriorated. Moreover, the company did not achieve sustainable positive free cash flow [FCF]. When I see shrinking margins while the operations scale up, I have many doubts about the business model's sustainability.

What I also don't like about the company's financials is the low priority for innovation. I see it from figures, where R&D expenses represent a mere 5% of the revenue. At the same time, SG&A did not decrease as the business scaled up. For me, it is a signal of the wrong strategic priorities of the management.

Now let me narrow down my financial analysis to the quarterly level. Revenue demonstrated solid momentum in the last three quarters with double-digit YoY growth. In the latest quarter, revenue grew faster than expenses, meaning margins expanded. But the operating margin is still negative and I need to see more quarters' positive dynamics to get the conviction that margins expansion is sustainable. Levered FCF still does not demonstrate stability as well.

The financial position looks decent with solid liquidity metrics and low leverage ratios. Total debt is about equal to the outstanding cash amount. The risk here is that a major part of the debt is short-term, meaning liquidity can suffer in the nearest term.

Overall, the company's financial performance looks average. ITI has a relatively long history but the company did not break even from the operating perspective, which I don't like. I have high conviction about businesses demonstrating improving profitability as the scale of operations expands. Shrinking margins while the revenue increases decently is an indicator of weak growth management.

Valuation

ITI stock rallied about 38% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broad market. The company has a decent "B" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, meaning the stock might look attractive. Indeed, current multiples are much lower than 5-year averages. On the other hand, the company still struggles to deliver sustainable positive FCF, and investors' disappointment might be fair.

ITI does not currently pay a dividend. Therefore, I think that discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis is the only practical option for cross-checking the multiples analysis. I use a 12% WACC given the high level of uncertainty regarding the company's ability to generate FCF sustainably. I have revenue consensus estimates for the next two fiscal years, and for the years beyond, I expect revenue growth at a 10% CAGR. I expect the company to start generating positive FCF in FY 2025 and that the FCF margin will expand by 50 basis points yearly. I want to underline that the projected revenue growth is optimistic at a 10% CAGR for the next decade. I think so because revenue compounded at high single digits during the previous decade.

As you can see from the above spreadsheet, the upside potential is minimal. Let me remind you that the level of uncertainty is really high and I consider the upside potential apparently unattractive. Moreover, let me emphasize and demonstrate that the revenue growth rate matters a lot. When I implement an 8% revenue CAGR for the years beyond FY 2025, the stock now looks substantially overvalued with an 11% downside potential.

Overall, I think that the stock is not attractively valued despite the low valuation multiples. I think low valuation ratios are the consequences of investors' disappointment about the inability of the company to achieve sustainable positive free cash flow even after scaling up.

Risks to consider

I consider ITI's unclear path to increased profitability to be a major risk. The company has generated virtually no FCF over the past decade and gives little reason to believe it has a bright future. Investing in such a company is very risky because the lack of consistent FCF generation raises concerns about ITI's ability to achieve sustainable profitability. Without sustainable profits, the company is likely to face difficulties in generating sufficient cash to support its operations, investments in R&D, and future growth initiatives. With such a limited ability to innovate, the company might struggle to survive over the long term.

The company operates in a highly competitive IT industry where any technological giant can enter its niche. For example, I consider Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as a threat to Iteris. Google has been actively involved in developing technologies and solutions related to transportation and mobility. Iteris' business does not completely directly overlap with Google's initiatives in transportation and mobility but the presence of such a giant in the market will definitely intensify competition.

Bottom line

Overall, the stock does not look like an appealing investment opportunity. Despite attractive multiples, my DCF analysis suggests almost no room for an upside. Moreover, the company's unstable financial performance does not give me strong confidence about the underlying assumptions. The latest quarter was successful, but I need to see more stability and predictability to recommend readers buy it. Therefore, at the moment, I assign ITI a "Hold" rating.