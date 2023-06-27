Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The Traditional Cap-Weighted S&P 500 Index ETF Better Than Its Equal-Weighted Counterpart?

Jun. 27, 2023 11:59 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)RSP1 Comment
Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
493 Followers

Summary

  • Equal-weighted ETF Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight has historically outperformed market cap-weighted ETF SPDR S&P 500 with a 1.03% higher average 1-year total return.
  • RSP produced a higher average 1-year total return in 67.62% of the time frames analyzed, with most outperformance occurring in earlier timeframes or from earlier starting years.
  • Despite market cap weighting's stronger returns from June 2010 to June 2020, equal weighting has a longer track record of stronger returns, making a rotation from SPY to RSP a potentially sound strategy.

Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury

Regarding weighting methodology in ETFs, two of the most straightforward applications involve market cap and equal weighting. A market cap-weighted ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) aligns directly with the S&P 500 as the

Prior Article Comment Excerpt

Prior Article Comment Excerpt (Michael Thomas)

RSP & SPY Historical Performance

RSP & SPY Historical Performance (Michael Thomas)

RSP & SPY Distribution of Returns

RSP & SPY Distribution of Returns (Michael Thomas)

RSP Average Annual Total Return

RSP Multi-Period Average Annual Total Return (Michael Thomas)

SPY Multi-Period Average Annual Total Return

SPY Multi-Period Average Annual Total Return (Michael Thomas)

RSP Spread Over SPY Multi-Period Total Annual Returns

RSP Spread Over SPY Multi-Period Total Annual Returns (Michael Thomas)

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Total Return

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Total Return (Michael Thomas)

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Returns Outcome Probabilities

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Returns Outcome Probabilities (Michael Thomas)

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
493 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Groundhogger59
Today, 12:55 AM
Premium
Comments (22)
This article may be particularly relevant considering only several, large, well-known, tech stocks dominate the SPY. Switching to the equal weight at this point seems like a good idea. If this Market is actually going to keep going up the smaller players are due for an increase.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.