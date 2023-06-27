Richard Drury

Regarding weighting methodology in ETFs, two of the most straightforward applications involve market cap and equal weighting. A market cap-weighted ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) aligns directly with the S&P 500 as the index itself is cap-weighted. The alternative equal-weighted approach offered by the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) gives exposure to the same basket of stocks but with all given the same priority. An obvious question arises as to which approach has produced better returns.

In a prior article, a thought-provoking comment submitted by a reader produced what I believed to be a high-level logical response to which approach led to better long-term performance. The following excerpt captures the discussion.

In order to validate my hot take on market cap versus equal-weighted performance, I began to analyze historical performance to see if my initial views were correct.

Let's begin our journey.

Top-Level Historical Comparison

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF launched in April 2003 and that will mark the start of our research period in comparison to the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The first part of the analysis compares the performance of each fund over the entire period from 5/1/2003 - present. The following table shows the results. Readers of my prior articles are already aware that my calculations for average return deviate substantially from most financial data sites. Instead of using one start and end date anchor to calculate performance, I use all available 1-year periods within the time range being analyzed. As the table shows, the calculation of the average 1-year return involves averaging 4,822 distinct 1-year periods within the given timeframe.

RSP & SPY Historical Performance (Michael Thomas)

The data shows that RSP beats SPY in average 1-year total return by 1.03%, giving equal weighting a distinct advantage over this period. The volatility as measured by standard deviation for RSP is higher than SPY overall, but breaking volatility measures into upside and downside components yields more insight and shows a better balance in RSP than SPY. When factoring in downside volatility, the adjusted return for RSP beats SPY by 1.45%. Adjusted return is defined as the average 1-year total return squared and dividend by the downside standard deviation. It seems at first glance that my initial hot take on market cap outperformance was entirely misplaced.

Taking the analysis a step further and comparing the distribution of returns as measured in percentiles further validates RSP's outperformance over the period. The following table shows the percentile distribution, rows hidden for space, for RSP and SPY along with the spread in 1-year total return between the two funds.

RSP & SPY Distribution of Returns (Michael Thomas)

The 1-year total return is higher for RSP in 67.3% of the 1% percentile ranges, mostly occurring in the 40th percentile and above. This correlates to the higher average positive return of 18.52% enjoyed by RSP over the 15.92% seen by SPY.

Measuring Returns Every Which Way

The analysis shown thus far paints a nice picture for RSP but looks at the entire period as a whole. What happens when we start chopping up performance into different timeframes throughout the period? Rather than select individual yearly and/or multi-year periods for comparison, I present every possible combination of starting and ending periods for RSP and SPY in the following tables. Starting years form the left-hand side of the table and ending years step down toward the right. All values given are for the average 1-year total return.

RSP Multi-Period Average Annual Total Return (Michael Thomas)

A couple of noteworthy observations involve the easy identification of the Great Recession period and its subsequent impact on returns. The periods from June 2005 - June 2009 produced negative returns. Another observation is the smoothing of returns over longer time periods, as seen working toward the lower left side of the table.

SPY Multi-Period Average Annual Total Return (Michael Thomas)

With the above two tables showing multiple period returns for both RSP and SPY we can look at the performance spreads over each period to see which ETF produced better results the majority of the time. The following table shows the return spread of RSP over SPY for each period.

RSP Spread Over SPY Multi-Period Total Annual Returns (Michael Thomas)

RSP produced a positive spread in 142 out of 210 timeframes, producing a higher average 1-year total return 67.62% percent of the time. Interestingly much of the outperformance occurs in earlier timeframes or from earlier starting years. It is evident that SPY from about June 2010 on has an advantage over RSP. This tails off and RSP again outperforms from about June 2020 - present, perhaps marking the start of another cycle of dominance.

Is It A Good Time To Buy?

Now that it has been shown that RSP has proven to be a better long-term investment than SPY, it's worth looking at whether it is a good time to buy or not. One straightforward approach is to look at the relationship between returns based on prior returns. The following chart shows the correlation between the 1-year total return and the prior 1-year total return for RSP, sorted in ascending order of prior 1-year returns.

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Total Return (Michael Thomas)

A clear inverse relationship is evident showing that lower prior 1-year returns produced higher following 1-year returns on average, supporting the concept of mean reversion. The following table provides further insight into the probability of a positive return in a 1-year period given the return in the prior 1-year period.

RSP 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Returns Outcome Probabilities (Michael Thomas)

Using the latest 1-year total return figure for RSP of 7.40%, we can see where this would line up as if it were a prior 1-year return to estimate the next year's performance. A 7.40% return for RSP is obviously positive and it's also below the average 1-year total return for the fund, putting the probability of a negative return over the next year somewhere between 23.14% and 36.47%.

If we use the trendline formulas from the chart we can calculate a more precise expected return. Plugging the 7.40% return into the prior 1-year trendline formula:

.0740 = 0.000129x - 0.170457

yields 1,895 for x, which we can plug into the trendline formula for 1-year return,

y = -0.000023 (1895) +0.166202

yields an expected 1-year return of 12.26%, which is slightly higher than the average 1-year total return for RSP since inception. While this may not be the absolute best time to buy RSP, it is not a bad time to buy either.

Conclusion

My initial reaction as to whether market cap or equal weighting S&P 500 index ETF methodology was better wasn't based on any empirical evidence and just goes to show what seems logical may not be correct. That's okay, I don't mind eating humble pie every now and then. While market cap weighting did enjoy a nearly decade-long run of stronger returns starting from June 2010, equal weight has a longer track record of better returns with RSP again taking the lead from June 2020 to the present. Rotating out of SPY and into RSP may be a sound strategy after all.