Assurant: Growth And Sticky Rate Hikes Reduce Upside, Downgrade To Hold

Jun. 28, 2023 12:14 AM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Assurant, a global provider of risk management products and services, has risen 6.79%, since my last article, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • The company's diversified businesses have enabled a 6.45% YoY increase in Q1 revenues, but potential recessionary pressures and increasing interest rates may dampen potential upside.
  • Despite Assurant's strong operational position and growth potential, I rate the stock as a 'hold' due to the aforementioned concerns.

Communication network of United States of America.

metamorworks

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based global provider of risk management products and services, with operations across a range of specialty niches, P&C, technological device, etc. insurance markets.

Since my last article, Assurant has appreciated 6.79% - before dividends - versus the S&P 500, which

Segmented Overview

Assurant Q1'23 Presentation

Broad Strategy

Assurant Q1'23 Presentation

Assurant (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Assurant (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Capital Deployment

Assurant Q1'23 Presentation

Tactics & ESG Inclusionary

Assurant Q1'23 Presentation

Bond Portfolio, Inverse Convexity

Assurant Q1'23 Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

