3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Over 6%

Jun. 28, 2023
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.84K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses the potential of high-yield dividend growth stocks, particularly in sectors like pipelines and banking.
  • Banking stocks often offer high yield and growth together.
  • The same is true of pipeline stocks.
  • Sometimes high-yield dividend growth stocks have high payout ratios, but that isn't always the case.
  • I share one bank stock and two pipeline stocks that have high yield and dividend growth.

Pipeline stocks often have high yield and dividend growth.

Yield and growth.

In the world of dividend investing, they're often regarded as polar opposites.

On the one hand, you have steady dividend growers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) whose

BNS dividend growth

BNS dividend growth (Seeking Alpha Quant)

Enbridge dividend growth

Enbridge dividend growth (Seeking Alpha Quant)

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Doron Fael profile picture
Doron Fael
Today, 1:11 AM
Premium
Comments (178)
@Growth at a Good Price - thank you for the article.
I think pipeline stocks are risky, due to the world wide transition to renewable energies.

It is therefore entirely possible in my view pipeline stocks will dramaticallt decline in value over the coming 10-20 years.

As alternative high dividend high growth stocks I would suggest green energy stocks like:

NEP - current yield 5.43%, and growing at a rappid declared 12%-15% annually at least until 2026.

ENEL/ENLAY - Europian renewable stock with current yield of 6.59% and dividend growth.

AY - current yield 7.48%. Good likelihood for dividend growth, and good chances for share price appreciation as a likely acquisition/merger target.
